Cabrach Picnic and Games to make a comeback after nearly 90 years

By Michelle Henderson
July 20, 2022, 9:20 pm Updated: July 21, 2022, 8:34 am
The Cabrach Trust is reviving the historic Cabrach Picnic and Games after 87 years and will be held on July 31. Picture: Jasperimage
The Cabrach Trust is reviving the historic Cabrach Picnic and Games after 87 years and will be held on July 31. Picture: Jasperimage

A Moray charity is aiming to bring new visitors to a local estate when they revive an family picnic and games day.

The Cabrach Trust is resurrecting the Cabrach Picnic and Games on July 31 – the day after the Dufftown Highland Games – to bring people together once more.

It will be the first time in 87 years since the event was last held. Previously, it ran annually from 1877 to 1935, minus a short break during World War I.

Officials hope the return of the event will not only revive the area, but also be the start of a new tradition.

History of the Cabrach Picnic and Games

Jonathan Christie, chief executive of the Cabrach Trust, said: “The aim of our charity is to breathe life back into the Cabrach after decades of depopulation so we are delighted to announce the return of The Cabrach Picnic and Games.

“The event ran annually from 1877 to 1935, except for a short break during World War I, and is a key part of the Cabrach’s fascinating history.

Cabrach Trust chief executive Jonathan Christie says he hopes by reviving the Cabrach Picnic and Games they will breathe new life into the rural area.

“Since its inception, the Cabrach Trust has worked to create a family-friendly place to visit where people can become immersed in nature. We have plans for a new distillery, and are committed to reintroducing The Cabrach Picnic and Games to the local calendar for people from near and far to enjoy.”

Competitors from Aberdeen and Inverness competed annually in the historic event, with up to 1000 spectators turning out to lend their support.

The Cabrach was once called home by a thriving community of over 1000 residents and was a legendary haunt of rebellious Jacobites, illicit distillers, and smugglers.

However, the devastation wrought by the Great Wars began a spiral of depopulation and decline. Today, fewer than 100 people reside in the Cabrach.

Attendees of the 2022 Cabrach Picnic and Games can expect traditional games including a tug-o-war. Picture: Jasperimage

Attendees at this year’s event can look forward to a range of activities including guided walks and great local food as well as some traditional games including a tug-o-war, and performances by young members of the Alison Gordon School of Dance.

Mr Christie added: “We look forward to welcoming everyone to this serene part of Scotland on 31 July to pay homage to this iconic event, and to start a new tradition.”

Cabrach Distillery

Late last year, the Cabrach Trust unveiled ambitious plans to breathe new life into one of the UK’s most rural communities – famed for its role in the birth of malt whisky – with the announcement of multi-million-pound funding to deliver the Cabrach Distillery and Heritage Centre.

Around 200 hundred people visited the Cabrach in April last year to enjoy a new walking trail and learn about plans for the development of a family-friendly destination, visitor centre, and working distillery.

The Cabrach Trust has plans to place Inverharroch Farm in the Cabrach on the map as a heritage hub and tranquil place to visit.

