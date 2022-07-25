Male motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash on the A98 near Buckie By Cameron Roy July 25, 2022, 9:32 am Updated: July 25, 2022, 10:45 am 0 A98 has been closed near Buckie due to motorcycle accident. Supplied by Google. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A male motorcyclist has been taken to hospital following a crash on the A98 near Buckie. The A98 Fochabers to Fraserburgh road was closed near Buckie due to the crash. Police were called to a single-vehicle accident at 8.25am on Monday. They closed the A98 near the A942 junction, and diversions were in place until 9.05am. A police spokeswoman said: “The male rider of the motorbike has been taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin by ambulance.” The condition of the rider is currently unknown. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal A98 closed near Macduff due to two-car crash Three taken to hospital after two-car crash on A96 near Brodie Three dead and four people taken to hospital following serious three-vehicle crash on A9 near Carrbridge Appeal to public after pensioner taken to hospital with serious injuries following A93 crash