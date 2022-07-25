Male motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash on the A98 near Buckie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A male motorcyclist has been taken to hospital following a crash on the A98 near Buckie.

The A98 Fochabers to Fraserburgh road was closed near Buckie due to the crash.

Police were called to a single-vehicle accident at 8.25am on Monday.

They closed the A98 near the A942 junction, and diversions were in place until 9.05am.

A police spokeswoman said: “The male rider of the motorbike has been taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin by ambulance.”

The condition of the rider is currently unknown.