Two Moray nurseries receive shining reports after unannounced inspections

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Linkwood and Pilmuir nurseries in Moray were both graded five on a six-point scale for their performance in recent inspections.

The nurseries were praised for the way they communicate with families and for the quality of staff working in them.

Linkwood Nursery’s inspection took place on March 15. The Elgin nursery cares for up to 56 children at a time.

Pilmuir Nursery, in Forres, is slightly larger with a maximum capacity of 60 children and was inspected on May 27.

Both visits were carried out by two inspectors and included speaking with children, parents, carers, staff and management. Inspectors observed daily life in the nurseries and reviewed documentation.

‘Nurturing’ relationships

Linkwood Nursery was praised for the “nurturing” relationships between staff and children as well as the “well organised” nature of the premises itself.

Manager Elaine Gordon said: “We are pleased that our vision of creating a warm, calm and welcoming ethos was acknowledged within our inspection report and look forward to continuing to support all of our children to develop skills for learning, life and work.”

The children inspectors spoke to said the nursery was “fun” and parents said staff were “approachable” and that they were “really happy” with the service.

‘Children feel safe and confident’

The Care Inspectorate observed children “having lots of fun” at Pilmuir Nursery.

It was graded “very good” in both quality of care and support and in quality of management and leadership.

Bev Ashworth, manager at the nursery, said: “Pilmuir Nursery offers a caring and nurturing environment that helps the children feel safe and confident. I’d like to thank my colleagues for their continued hard work and dedication, which has been highlighted within the report.”