Two Moray nurseries receive shining reports after unannounced inspections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Two Moray nurseries receive shining reports after unannounced inspections

By Lauren Robertson
July 26, 2022, 3:58 pm Updated: July 26, 2022, 4:42 pm
Children playing outdoors at Pilmuir Nursery.
Children playing outdoors at Pilmuir Nursery.

Linkwood and Pilmuir nurseries in Moray were both graded five on a six-point scale for their performance in recent inspections.

The nurseries were praised for the way they communicate with families and for the quality of staff working in them.

Linkwood Nursery’s inspection took place on March 15. The Elgin nursery cares for up to 56 children at a time.

Pilmuir Nursery, in Forres, is slightly larger with a maximum capacity of 60 children and was inspected on May 27.

Both visits were carried out by two inspectors and included speaking with children, parents, carers, staff and management. Inspectors observed daily life in the nurseries and reviewed documentation.

‘Nurturing’ relationships

Linkwood Nursery was praised for the “nurturing” relationships between staff and children as well as the “well organised” nature of the premises itself.

Manager Elaine Gordon said: “We are pleased that our vision of creating a warm, calm and welcoming ethos was acknowledged within our inspection report and look forward to continuing to support all of our children to develop skills for learning, life and work.”

The children inspectors spoke to said the nursery was “fun” and parents said staff were “approachable” and that they were “really happy” with the service.

Linkwood Nursery’s mud kitchen.

‘Children feel safe and confident’

The Care Inspectorate observed children “having lots of fun” at Pilmuir Nursery.

It was graded “very good” in both quality of care and support and in quality of management and leadership.

Bev Ashworth, manager at the nursery, said: “Pilmuir Nursery offers a caring and nurturing environment that helps the children feel safe and confident. I’d like to thank my colleagues for their continued hard work and dedication, which has been highlighted within the report.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]