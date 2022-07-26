Injured person recovered from water at Banff Links

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An injured person has been recovered from the water at Banff Links on the Moray coast.

Aberdeen coastguard was alerted to the incident just after 5.30pm on Tuesday.

Teams from Macduff and Portsoy rushed to the scene and the person was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by coastguard helicopter at around 7pm.

A spokesman from the coastguard said: “We’re attending Banff Links on the Moray coast.

“We’ve recovered a person from the water.”

A spokeswoman later added: “The casualty was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by coastguard helicopter.”

It is not yet known what injuries the person has sustained or why they were in the water.