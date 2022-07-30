Missing teenager Logan Simpson last seen in Buckie three days ago

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Logan Simpson, aged 14, was last spotted in the Buckie area three days ago.

The teenager, who lives in Banff, was last seen around 9pm on Wednesday, July 27.

He is described as being 5ft 2in tall, of slim build and has reddish, brown hair. He was last spotted wearing a blue tracksuit and a black hooded top.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen Logan since Wednesday or who has any information on his whereabouts to contact them.

This can be done via 101 and by quoting incident number 3634/27th.