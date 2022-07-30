Missing teenager Logan Simpson last seen in Buckie three days ago By Lottie Hood July 30, 2022, 3:25 pm Updated: July 30, 2022, 3:44 pm Logan Simpson has been reported missing from Banff. Supplied by Police Scotland/ DC Thomson. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Logan Simpson, aged 14, was last spotted in the Buckie area three days ago. The teenager, who lives in Banff, was last seen around 9pm on Wednesday, July 27. He is described as being 5ft 2in tall, of slim build and has reddish, brown hair. He was last spotted wearing a blue tracksuit and a black hooded top. Police are asking anyone who may have seen Logan since Wednesday or who has any information on his whereabouts to contact them. This can be done via 101 and by quoting incident number 3634/27th. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Police eager to trace missing 16-year-old Peterhead boy Missing Banff 16-year-old traced ‘safe and well’ Missing teen Logan Simpson traced ‘safe and well’ Police ‘extremely concerned’ for missing man last seen travelling by ferry to Shetland