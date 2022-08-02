New rescue board for Moray lifeboat funded by donations to thank rescuers after Hopeman cliff fall

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new rescue body board has been bought by Moray rescuers after a fundraising campaign inspired by a teenager to thank crews for lifting him to safety.

Zander Craib, from Hopeman, fell from cliffs on the coastline in September last year and endured two nights on the beach with serious injuries before being found moments from death.

The Findhorn-based lifeboat from Moray Inshore Rescue Organisation (Miro) attended to the keen bowler after he was spotted on the shore at Primrose Bay by family friends following a massive 300-strong community search.

Lack of rescue board may have aggravated injuries

Mr Craib required surgery in Aberdeen after being rescued from the beach between Hopeman and Lossiemouth.

While he was in hospital, close friend Kelsie Rae organised a raffle with 28 prizes donated from locals.

And three months later they visited Miro to donate £3,070 to support the charity’s lifesaving mission.

Now the group has received a new rescue body board, which Mr Craib requested the cash be used for due to the lack of one potentially aggravating the injuries he sustained in his fall.

He said: “I will be eternally grateful to Miro for the rest of my life.

“Up until the rescue my friends and I didn’t realise how valuable a service Miro provide along our remote coastline.

“The Miro team of volunteers are certainly not publicised enough for the work they do supporting the UK Coastguard.

“Where I was found was a very isolated area of the coast. The only practical solution was to airlift me, and I’m also grateful to rescue helicopter 151 for helping to save my life.

“Unfortunately the airlift aggravated my internal bleeding and, on arrival to Raigmore hospital, I was rushed to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for open heart surgery.

“If Miro had had a rescue body board on the boat, the crew might have been able to safely rescue me to the shore.

“I was really keen that Miro should use the money raised in my name to buy this piece of equipment and I am absolutely delighted that they have done exactly that.”

Miro’s lifesaving mission

Mr Craib’s rescue was one of 29 emergency call outs that Miro responded to during 2021 with a further nine this year.

The independent lifeboat charity, which typically responds to calls between Nairn and Burghead, relies on donations to continue to operate.

Operations manager Peter Mackenzie said: “Zander’s rescue and subsequent recovery from his injuries is definitely one of Miro’s great success stories.

“We are delighted he has made a full recovery. Zander asked that we use some of the money he donated to purchase a rescue body board that could support recovery of a casualty in a similar situation.

“I am pleased to report that we now have this piece of equipment on board the Miro rescue boat.”

Hopeman saved Zander’s life