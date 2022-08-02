New rescue board for Moray lifeboat funded by donations to thank rescuers after Hopeman cliff fall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New rescue board for Moray lifeboat funded by donations to thank rescuers after Hopeman cliff fall

David Mackay By David Mackay
August 2, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 2, 2022, 7:06 am
Zander Craib, front, with the Miro crew and the new rescue board. Photo by Miro
A new rescue body board has been bought by Moray rescuers after a fundraising campaign inspired by a teenager to thank crews for lifting him to safety.

Zander Craib, from Hopeman, fell from cliffs on the coastline in September last year and endured two nights on the beach with serious injuries before being found moments from death.

The Findhorn-based lifeboat from Moray Inshore Rescue Organisation (Miro) attended to the keen bowler after he was spotted on the shore at Primrose Bay by family friends following a massive 300-strong community search.

Lack of rescue board may have aggravated injuries

Mr Craib required surgery in Aberdeen after being rescued from the beach between Hopeman and Lossiemouth.

While he was in hospital, close friend Kelsie Rae organised a raffle with 28 prizes donated from locals.

And three months later they visited Miro to donate £3,070 to support the charity’s lifesaving mission.

Hopeman teen Zander Craib with Miro volunteers and the charity's lifeboat.
Zander Craib visits Miro volunteers to thank them for their help. Pictured back: Shaun Burns, Claire Weller. Jock McEwan, Colin Jamieson, Zander Craib, Alastair MacDonald, Keith Parker and Stevie Leslie. Photo by Jasperimage.

Now the group has received a new rescue body board, which Mr Craib requested the cash be used for due to the lack of one potentially aggravating the injuries he sustained in his fall.

He said: “I will be eternally grateful to Miro for the rest of my life.

“Up until the rescue my friends and I didn’t realise how valuable a service Miro provide along our remote coastline.

“The Miro team of volunteers are certainly not publicised enough for the work they do supporting the UK Coastguard.

“Where I was found was a very isolated area of the coast. The only practical solution was to airlift me, and I’m also grateful to rescue helicopter 151 for helping to save my life.

A helicopter lifted Zander Craib to safety after he was found on the Moray coast. Photo by Miro

“Unfortunately the airlift aggravated my internal bleeding and, on arrival to Raigmore hospital, I was rushed to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for open heart surgery.

“If Miro had had a rescue body board on the boat, the crew might have been able to safely rescue me to the shore.

“I was really keen that Miro should use the money raised in my name to buy this piece of equipment and I am absolutely delighted that they have done exactly that.”

Miro’s lifesaving mission

Mr Craib’s rescue was one of 29 emergency call outs that Miro responded to during 2021 with a further nine this year.

The independent lifeboat charity, which typically responds to calls between Nairn and Burghead, relies on donations to continue to operate.

Operations manager Peter Mackenzie said: “Zander’s rescue and subsequent recovery from his injuries is definitely one of Miro’s great success stories.

“We are delighted he has made a full recovery. Zander asked that we use some of the money he donated to purchase a rescue body board that could support recovery of a casualty in a similar situation.

“I am pleased to report that we now have this piece of equipment on board the Miro rescue boat.”

Hopeman saved Zander’s life

Tags

Conversation

