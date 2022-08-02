Support sought for Elgin bypass – 20 years after a campaign for one began

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Support sought for Elgin bypass – 20 years after a campaign for one began

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
August 2, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: August 2, 2022, 7:11 pm
Moray Council will be asked to give its backing for an Elgin bypass and dualling of the A96 Inverness to Aberdeen trunk road.
Moray Council is being asked to give its backing for an Elgin bypass and raise concerns with the Scottish Government over slow progress on dualling the A96.

Labour councillors Sandy Keith and John Divers will put forward a notice of motion calling on the local authority’s leadership to write to transport minister Jenny Gilruth reminding her of previous SNP commitments to improve the route.

They are also calling for a firm timetable for completing the scheme, including when relevant orders are expected to go before parliament and the date construction will begin.

Both councillors were involved in an Elgin bypass campaign group in the early 2000s along with the council, Moray TUC, politicians and local newspaper the Northern Scot.

The campaign proved unsuccessful with the local authority told to improve the roads infrastructure in the town.

Soon after that the SNP government gave a commitment to dual the length of the A96, that would see traffic being routed past Elgin.

Labour councillor for Elgin North Sandy Keith. Picture by Jason Hedges

Full dualling of the trunk road between Aberdeen and Inverness was included in the SNP manifesto for the 2007 Holyrood elections, and also in the Scottish Government Infrastructure Investment Plan 2011.

In 2018 Transport Scotland stated its preferred route for A96 dualling that included an Elgin bypass was between Hardmuir to the east of Nairn and Fochabers.

However, there is doubt over the future of the scheme since the SNP and Greens entered into a power-sharing deal following elections last year.

A climate change compatibility review into dualling the route is being carried out.

Elgin bypass doubt

Councillor for Elgin North Mr Keith, who is putting forward the notice of motion, said: “This is something I was involved with when I was last on the council when there was a campaign.

“This is something that’s been affecting the people of Moray for quite some time, and it’s an issue that comes up a lot when I speak to folk.

“The roads are getting more and more full and congestion is getting worse.

“It’s an inadequate road system, and I’m hoping we get the full backing of the council.”

Councillor for Elgin South Mr Divers is seconding the motion.

He said: “There was a campaign for an Elgin bypass, but here we are 20 years on and there’s no bypass.

“We need local authorities to put pressure on the government, because it would appear the SNP are bowing to the Greens and this issue is being pushed further and further back.

Labour councillor for Elgin South John Divers. Pictures by Jason Hedges

“We were promised dualling of the A96 would be completed by 2030.

“It’ll be more like 2050 – that’s if we get it at all.”

The notice of motion will go before a meeting of the full Moray Council on Wednesday August 10.

