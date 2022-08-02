Woman taken to hospital following two-car crash in Elgin near River Lossie bridge

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A section of North Street was closed while emergency services attend a car crash in Elgin.

Emergency services received reports of a two-vehicle crash shortly after noon on North Street, near the junction with Bridge Street.

A section of the road was closed near the River Lossie bridge while the emergency services deal with the incident.

Two fire appliances were at the scene and it is understood crews cut someone free from a vehicle.

They stabilised the vehicles and made sure the scene was safe before leaving shortly after 1pm.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 12.10 pm on Tuesday, August 2 police received a report of a two-vehicle RTC at North Street, near to the junction of Bridge Street, Bishopmill, Elgin.

“Emergency services attended and one woman was taken by ambulance to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin as a precautionary measure.”

The road has since reopened.