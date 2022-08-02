Woman taken to hospital following two-car crash in Elgin near River Lossie bridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Woman taken to hospital following two-car crash in Elgin near River Lossie bridge

By Lauren Taylor
August 2, 2022, 12:42 pm Updated: August 2, 2022, 2:13 pm
Emergency services were at the scene of the crash in Elgin. Picture by JasperImage.
A section of North Street was closed while emergency services attend a car crash in Elgin.

Emergency services received reports of a two-vehicle crash shortly after noon on North Street, near the junction with Bridge Street.

A section of the road was closed near the River Lossie bridge while the emergency services deal with the incident.

Two fire appliances were at the scene and it is understood crews cut someone free from a vehicle.

They stabilised the vehicles and made sure the scene was safe before leaving shortly after 1pm.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 12.10 pm on Tuesday, August 2 police received a report of a two-vehicle RTC at North Street, near to the junction of Bridge Street, Bishopmill, Elgin.

“Emergency services attended and one woman was taken by ambulance to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin as a precautionary measure.”

The road has since reopened.

