Moray Council sets walkers the Speyside Challenge to get people to take to new paths

Moray Council is encouraging Speyside Way users to take the Speyside Challenge this September.

The task was created to encourage locals and visitors to use the newly-refurbished pathways.

It is hoped this will, in turn, lower the carbon emissions in the area.

Logging the most distance covered, or the most journeys, by foot or bike, on the popular route is the aim of the challenge.

The upgraded path runs from Craigellachie, through Aberlour and Carron to Cragganmore, and the route is now part of the Speyside Low Carbon Hub.

Moray Council’s sustainable travel officer, Janet MacDonald, said: “We’re excited to see the completion of the upgrade to the Speyside Way”.

Moray Council’s active travel team will be at the Aberlour Strathspey Highland Games on August 6 with details on how to sign up for the challenge and the Speyside Low Carbon Hub.

Otherwise, the Speyside Challenge website, launching in the next few weeks, can be used to sign-up.

Ten prizes to be won.

The prizes are:

Early bird sign-up (before 1 September): 3 x £20 Moray Loves Local gift card

Most journeys logged: first (£35 gift card), second (£25 gift card), third (£15 gift card)

Most distance covered: first (£35 gift card), second (£25 gift card), third (£15 gift card)

Winning workplace – £100 charity donation

The Speyside Low Carbon Hub project was awarded funding from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), Low Carbon Travel and Transport Challenge Fund, and Transport Scotland.

The project received £810,000 for the first phase of the project, between Criagellachie and Carron. The second phase, between Carron and Cragganmore received £635,000.

Mrs MacDonald added: “Making Speyside more accessible from Craigellachie to Cragganmore for active travel is an achievement to be proud of. We’re sure locals will relish this safe option for walking and wheeling.”