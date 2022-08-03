Spectacular return for Keith Show with something for everyone

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Keith Show returns this weekend and is shaping up to be a spectacular extravaganza.

Starting with a sold-out inaugural Ladies Day on Friday and a dance on Saturday, before the show itself gets under way on Sunday, organisers are determined to show Covid is firmly in the past.

There will be plenty of family fun on Sunday before the agricultural competitions on Monday.

Keith Show was last held in 2019, and the committee said it was down to sheer hard work of all its volunteers that it was taking place after its enforced cancellations in 2020 and 2021.

Committee chairwoman Angela McWilliam said: “I think that we have something for everyone at the event.

“The committee and volunteers have worked very hard after the difficult time and the time lapse since the last event with Covid.

“We are all very excited that the show is about to return and we are warmly welcoming everyone to the event.”

Being mindful of the cost of living crisis, the price of a ticket has been kept at the same pre-Covid price of £12 for adults, and £5 for young people aged 12 and over. Car parking is free at Seafield Park.

That is in spite of a huge rise in the cost of putting on the show.

What’s happening on Friday and Saturday?

Ms McWilliam said: “On Friday we are hosting a Ladies Day for the first time. It is a chance to get dressed up and enjoy an afternoon’s entertainment in the marquee.

“The event is sold out, but for those who managed to get tickets there will be a prosecco and gin-tasting event sponsored by Roehill Springs Distillery.

“The committee and volunteers are doing all the waiting on tables and running the bar.”

On Saturday there will be the show dance in the marquee on the field. Playing at the dance is Irish singer Paul Kelly and his band, and a support act from singer Ellie Stewart.

Tickets are still available for the event, and can be bought in advance or on the night.

What’s on Sunday and Monday?

On Sunday, the showground will be full of events and activities for the whole family.

Ms McWilliams said: “We call Sunday our family day as there is so much for families to do at the event.

“As well as tradestalls, the flower show and the produce and craft tents, there will be a showjumping event on Sunday.

“Lots of horses will be arriving for the event.

“In the afternoon there will also be a massed pipe bands with six bands coming together on the showfield, there will also be children’s races, tug o’ war, a vintage car and truck show, judo and a dog and pet show.

“There is also a barrel-making demonstration for those who want to turn their hand to traditional skills.

“The Highland dancers will be out in force for the dancing competitions.”

There will also be a large bar area with live music between 2pm and 7pm with outdoor seating for people to take in the atmosphere of the show.

Ms MacWilliams continued: “On Monday, August 8, we get down to the business end of the show.

“We are expecting 500 sheep, 200 cattle and 130 native breed horses.

“We are so pleased to host the limousin grand prix and we will have 60 from all over Scotland to come to Keith. One will be named the champion.

“We also have the Scotland-wide Champion of Champion event. That means if someone has won an event with an animal, anywhere in Scotland, they can take part in this event.

“We have run this for the last 10 years and it is very popular. For visitors to the show it means a grand parade of livestock from all over Scotland.”

‘One of the best days out in Scotland’

As well as the livestock judging there will be a sheepdog trials on both Sunday and Monday.

She added: “We are in the heart of beef stock country here in Keith and what people bring to the show is second to none.

“Keith Show is so well supported by people, not only those who come along but the volunteers and those who bring exhibits of any shape or size. We are indebted to our sponsors – without them the show would not be able to go ahead.

“We think we have one of the best days out in Scotland – and we hope that we can welcome a large crowd to support the event.”