Survey shows 78% are unaware period products are available free of charge in Moray

A consultation into the free provision of period products in Moray showed 78% of those taking part had no idea they could get them for nothing.

Only 9% of the 255 people responding had accessed free pads, tampons or reusable items before.

The survey also showed almost 88% of those taking part were interested in using the free products in the future.

Moray Council ran the consultation last month as part of their duties to make products available free of charge to anyone who menstruates.

Items are already available in all local authority schools and around 100 public settings including GP surgeries and toilets.

Scottish Government policy for providing free period products for those who need them becomes a statutory duty for councils across the country from August 15.

The survey was carried out as part of the council’s plans to improve access to items, finding where there are gaps in provision and making them available to those who face barriers to getting them.

They already work with Moray Food Plus to make sure products are accessible in communities across the area for those in need.

The consultation showed while tampons and pads were the most popular items people wanted, there was strong support for reusable products to be made available.

While more than 90% of those responding would prefer items to be places in toilets, over 80% wanted to get them online with 70% favouring chemists or health centres.

Funding for products has come from the Scottish Government.

Councillors will be asked to approve plans to improve the selection of products available and where they can be accessed at meeting next week.

In their report senior policy officer for addressing poverty, Will Napier said: “Not everyone who menstruates identifies as female.

“Therefore as part of ensuring a dignified approach, Moray Council will ensure that the arrangements put in place to meet our duties allow any individual who menstruates, including transgender men and non-binary individuals, to access products.

“In addition, in some cases men may wish to access products for free for family members or partners.”

The meeting of the full council will be held on August 10.