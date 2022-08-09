Police say ‘no criminality’ after councillor Marc Macrae’s harassment claims

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police investigating claims that a Moray councillor is being harassed have confirmed “no criminality was established”.

Last week, Moray Council convener Marc Macrae stepped down from the role.

The Conservative councillor who represents Fochabers Lhanbryde said he had taken the decision to step down to clear his name.

He also said it would allow the administration and the council to move forward.

Harassment claims

This comes as Mr Macrae hit out at former Elgin North councillor Frank Brown over “continued allegations” about his behaviour.

His ex-colleague had previously said that he was not the right person to be convener as he was not “squeaky clean” as there had been several complaints about his conduct.

Mr Macrae asked police to investigate claims he is being harassed.

After looking into the matter, a police spokeswoman said: “We can confirm that correspondence was received. However, following a review no criminality was established and relevant advice and assistance was provided.”

Vote of confidence scrapped

Mr Macrae was due to face a vote of no confidence this week.

However the motion, signed by eight SNP and two independent councillors, was withdrawn following the resignation.

Mr Macrae said he was not proud of his actions and had apologised straight away.

‘The council has to move forward’

In a statement, he said: “Stepping aside as convener will enable me to clear my name of unfounded allegations.

“At the moment these allegations are creating a distraction to the important work which I, and my fellow councillors within the administration, are trying to do.

“Therefore, after much reflection, I have decided that it is in the best interest of the administration that I step aside from this very public role as I do not wish my personal situation to mar the good work of the team or the council.”

After the meeting this week we need to focus on setting the budget for the next year, and I don’t want anything to take away from that. Marc Macrae

He added: “The council has to move forward.

“After the meeting this week we need to focus on setting the budget for the next year, and I don’t want anything to take away from that.”

