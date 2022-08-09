Police say ‘no criminality’ after councillor Marc Macrae’s harassment claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Police say ‘no criminality’ after councillor Marc Macrae’s harassment claims

By Sean McAngus
August 9, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: August 9, 2022, 5:07 pm
Moray Council convener Marc Macrae has stepped down after 77 days in the job. Picture by Jason Hedges
Moray Council convener Marc Macrae has stepped down after 77 days in the job. Picture by Jason Hedges

Police investigating claims that a Moray councillor is being harassed have confirmed “no criminality was established”.

Last week, Moray Council convener Marc Macrae stepped down from the role.

The Conservative councillor who represents Fochabers Lhanbryde said he had taken the decision to step down to clear his name.

He also said it would allow the administration and the council to move forward.

Harassment claims

This comes as Mr Macrae hit out at former Elgin North councillor Frank Brown over “continued allegations” about his behaviour.

His ex-colleague had previously said that he was not the right person to be convener as he was not “squeaky clean” as there had been several complaints about his conduct.

Mr Macrae asked police to investigate claims he is being harassed.

After looking into the matter, a police spokeswoman said: “We can confirm that correspondence was received. However, following a review no criminality was established and relevant advice and assistance was provided.”

Vote of confidence scrapped

Mr Macrae was due to face a vote of no confidence this week.

However the motion, signed by eight SNP and two independent councillors, was withdrawn following the resignation.

Mr Macrae said he was not proud of his actions and had apologised straight away.

Marc Macrae with Tory leader Douglas Ross after being re-elected as a councillor.

‘The council has to move forward’

In a statement, he said: “Stepping aside as convener will enable me to clear my name of unfounded allegations.

“At the moment these allegations are creating a distraction to the important work which I, and my fellow councillors within the administration, are trying to do.

“Therefore, after much reflection, I have decided that it is in the best interest of the administration that I step aside from this very public role as I do not wish my personal situation to mar the good work of the team or the council.”

After the meeting this week we need to focus on setting the budget for the next year, and I don’t want anything to take away from that.

Marc Macrae

He added: “The council has to move forward.

“After the meeting this week we need to focus on setting the budget for the next year, and I don’t want anything to take away from that.”

