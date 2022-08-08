‘We’re glad to be back’: Great atmosphere as hundreds gather for return of Keith Show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘We’re glad to be back’: Great atmosphere as hundreds gather for return of Keith Show

By Ellie Milne
August 8, 2022, 7:52 pm Updated: August 8, 2022, 8:02 pm
Hundreds of people turned out for the final day of the Keith Show, which is the main day for agricultural competitions and shows. Photo: Jasperimage
Keith Show has returned in its full glory, with hundreds turning out to take in the competitions and attractions.

There was a big turnout and “great atmosphere” when the show kicked off yesterday and the festivities have carried into today with visitors from all over coming out to enjoy all on offer.

While Sunday was mainly a family fun day, today’s event went back to Keith Show’s agricultural roots.

Crowds gathered around the different arenas throughout the day to see the cattle, horse and sheep competitions.

Line up for Champion Sheep. Photo: Jasperimage

Victor Watson, from Tarland, was making his Keith cattle debut today and won the champions reserve in the shorthorn beef category.

The 66-year-old said: “It’s been really good. Everyone is friendly and the show is well organised. I’m delighted with everything.”

Keith Show was a family affair for Mr Watson as his daughter and granddaughter were also competing, while their cow was joined by her two calves.

Parading a champion Shetland. Photo: Jasperimage

His nine-year-old granddaughter, Jess Williams, was also celebrating as she came in third place in the young handlers category.

Mr Watson continued: “The more preparation you do, the easier it is on the day. It takes months.

“We have to feed them for the show and train them to walk to halter, as they’re not used to it. You also have to clip them to look presentable, make sure they’re nice and clean when they go on show.”

‘How do you top this?’

A “fantastic team” are responsible for bringing Keith Show to life and a group of 30 have been on site since Tuesday getting set up for its big return.

Vice chairman Ewan Stewart first got involved with the show 18 years ago as a vintage convener – a role his son now holds.

“It’s going great,” he said. “Sunday went very well, it was very attended and I really enjoyed it.

“The weather was with us, for once, and there’s a good mix in the huge displays. People have come from all over.

Keith Show Sheep Shearing. Photo: Jasperimage

“We had six pipe bands yesterday which was a spectacle. We’re always well supported by them. As well as the vintage parade and Colin’s truck show.

“We’re glad to be back – the numbers are up as well. It’s flowed well this year. I’ve enjoyed the whole show and I’m glad to see everybody enjoying themselves. The folk in town are behind us again.

“There’s something for everybody. How do you top this?”

A chance for conversations

It was perfect beer garden weather in Keith which drew many people to the bar and picnic table areas where there was a constant flow of music playing.

The industrial tent was full of prize-winning exhibits for visitors to browse. From home bakes to fresh jams, to flowers and knitted creations, there really was something for everyone to enjoy.

Among the games and activities set up for kids was the tug o’ war competition – which a few “big kids” also took part in – and the classic fairground games which proved popular for a second day.

A number of businesses, including those in the farming sector, and charities have also set up stalls during the show.

Beasts of all shapes and sizes were judged at the Keith Show. Photo: Jasperimage

Steve McMinn was manning the Rare Breeds Survival Trust (RBST) stand, which aims to secure a future for the nation’s livestock, alongside a Berkshire pig and South Wales Mountain sheep.

He said: “We come to shows to let the public see the animals and to tell the story of native breeds.

“It fits in with sustainability and knowing where your food comes from. We try to show the variety and get folk interested. There are huge costs now in farming but native breeds do not have the same amount of inputs. They thrive in our own landscapes.

“We’re hoping to convince smaller farmers that native breeds are a good fit. This is a chance to have that conversation.

Supporting local creators

Local Keith clubs – football, golf and rotary – were also on site to raise funds and talk about their work with visitors.

Many people also found themselves in the crafts stall which featured a range of local businesses selling their creations.

One of the sellers was wood turner and craftsman Graham Smith of Low Wood Turning.

Mr Smith, from Cornhill, first got involved with the craft after meeting a wood turning club at Keith Show five years ago.

He said: “I then bought my own tools and it became a hobby. I started doing more during lockdown because there was nothing else to do and it’s grown from there.

Who are you looking at? Keith Show, Monday.  Photo: Jasperimage

“I use locally sourced wood and work from my single garage.”

This is the first time he has sold any of his work – a wide range designs, including wooden bowls and festive characters – at a show.

“It’s been very busy, and has been better than I thought it would be,” he added.

‘A really good year’

Another display which drew an audience throughout the day was a chainsaw carving display. The Tree’s Knees put on a live display and showed off some of his other work – notably a life-size pig and detailed toadstool houses.

Visitors to the show were also given the opportunity to meet Shirley, Winky and Tip Toe, who are just three of the owls who have been rescued by Fraserburgh- based 2 Wit 2 Woo.

Tanya Roberts, one of the bird rescuers, said: “The company started 28 years ago but sadly our founder passed two years ago. We’re now carrying on his wishes.

“We were invited along today to give kids and adults the opportunity to see and hold their bird of choice.

“It’s been really good this year, we’ve had a good response.”

