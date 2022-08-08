Community orchard opens in former Buckie rose garden

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Moray town’s former rose garden has been transformed into a community orchard.

The orchard has been created at Buckie’s Queen Street Park thanks to contributions from Tesco.

The rose garden, originally planted in 1991, was completed in 1993 with the installation of a sculptured bird bath worked on by Buckie High School pupils.

However, over time it fell into a state of ruin.

More than three decades on, the area has been brought back to life with the grand opening of the community space.

Reviving a prominent community space

Funding for the project came from Tesco through developer obligations, which were laid out when the town’s store was granted planning permission.

It is the final project the supermarket is contributing to through the agreement, totalling more than £400,000. Cash has also gone to the bus service, improved traffic signals, Christmas lights and other projects like Buckie’s Darling, the new gateway feature for the town.

Donald Gatt, chairman of council’s planning and regulatory services committee, said the project was a fantastic boost for the local community.

He said: “I’d like to thank residents for sharing their ideas which helped shape the various regeneration and improvement initiatives that have been undertaken.

“Your input has ensured that the funds have been spent to further improve community life and wellbeing in Buckie for years to come.”

Ground works on the project first began during the first coronavirus lockdown, however, progress was halted due to the restrictions.

MBLA Design Ltd composed a plan for the orchard, considering the history of the local site.

Moray Council’s Criminal Justice team planted the first batch of trees in March 2020 and have been maintaining the site since.

In April this year, a contractor was appointed to install a path for the orchard and works were complete by May.

Wildflower planting along the edge of the orchard, where the climbing roses once stood, has also taken place.

The orchard also includes a circular bench for the central tree and an interpretation panel to help educate and inform visitors about the environment around them.