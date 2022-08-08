A96 blocked following a two-vehicle crash near Fochabers By Michelle Henderson August 8, 2022, 9:09 pm Updated: August 8, 2022, 9:17 pm 0 Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the scene shortly after 8pm this evening. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Emergency crews have been called to a two-vehicle crash on the A96 near Fochabers. The incident happened on the Aberdeen to Inverness road shortly after 8pm this evening. Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the scene between Lhanbryde and Fochabers. Two appliances from Elgin attended the incident after the alarm was raised around 8.15pm. Firefighters used small tools at the scene. They returned to base a short time later. Police have been approached for comment. More as we get it. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Emergency services attended two-vehicle crash in Bucksburn Man charged following serious assault in Inverness Two dead and five taken to hospital after head-on crash near East Calder Woman, 78, taken to hospital following crash on B999 near Udny Station