A96 blocked following a two-vehicle crash near Fochabers

Emergency crews have been called to a two-vehicle crash on the A96 near Fochabers.

The incident happened on the Aberdeen to Inverness road shortly after 8pm this evening.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the scene between Lhanbryde and Fochabers.

Two appliances from Elgin attended the incident after the alarm was raised around 8.15pm.

Firefighters used small tools at the scene.

They returned to base a short time later.

Police have been approached for comment.

