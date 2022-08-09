Skerryvore to perform at first Arc Sessions in Fochabers in two years

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It has been announced that The Arc Sessions will return to Fochabers after a two-year absence with a concert by Scottish folk band Skerryvore.

Beginning in 2016, the event brings together folk artists from across the country to perform in front of Moray crowds.

In 2017, The Arc Sessions welcomed a record crowd of 1,600 people who descended on the Speyside village, with organisers hoping to replicate the event’s return.

Scottish folk band, Skerryvore are scheduled to perform as part of their Together Again tour at the first event on September 1 in the Fochabers Institute.

Recently the band performed at Speyfest and added another date in Moray for the Arc Session before heading across the pond to Canada and the USA.

Opening the concert will be the Arc Fiddlers – a dynamic, energetic and exciting fiddle group of students aged 12-18 – who are supporting Skerryvore on stage.

It will be a joyous return for the event, which has not been able to go ahead during the past two years due to Covid.

‘A real appetite from Fochabers for live music’

Organiser Mhairi Marwick said: “I am absolutely delighted that The Arc Sessions is back with amazing live music from across Scotland.

“It has been a really difficult time for everyone over the past two years so I’m really looking forward to seeing the hall full (hopefully) with the incredible Skerryvore.

“It’s so great that we can all experience live music together again and the joy it brings to us all.

“Music is one of the few things in our world today that brings people and communities together – what a great thing that is to unite us and celebrate our culture!

“Despite the fact, that there are many larger venues across the country there is something really special and important about bringing incredible live music to the heart of communities like Fochabers.

“There seems to be a real appetite from the locals to have live music back in the village so hopefully we’ll have a full house and a good old party.”