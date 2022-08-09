Skerryvore to perform at first Arc Sessions in Fochabers in two years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Skerryvore to perform at first Arc Sessions in Fochabers in two years

By Ross Hempseed
August 9, 2022, 1:59 pm Updated: August 9, 2022, 2:25 pm
skerryvore arc sessions
Skerryvore will perform at the first Arc Sessions concert in two years.

It has been announced that The Arc Sessions will return to Fochabers after a two-year absence with a concert by Scottish folk band Skerryvore.

Beginning in 2016, the event brings together folk artists from across the country to perform in front of Moray crowds.

In 2017, The Arc Sessions welcomed a record crowd of 1,600 people who descended on the Speyside village, with organisers hoping to replicate the event’s return.

Scottish folk band, Skerryvore are scheduled to perform as part of their Together Again tour at the first event on September 1 in the Fochabers Institute.

The Fochabers Institute reopened after a refurbishment.

Recently the band performed at Speyfest and added another date in Moray for the Arc Session before heading across the pond to Canada and the USA.

Opening the concert will be the Arc Fiddlers – a dynamic, energetic and exciting fiddle group of students aged 12-18 – who are supporting Skerryvore on stage.

It will be a joyous return for the event, which has not been able to go ahead during the past two years due to Covid.

‘A real appetite from Fochabers for live music’

Organiser Mhairi Marwick said: “I am absolutely delighted that The Arc Sessions is back with amazing live music from across Scotland.

“It has been a really difficult time for everyone over the past two years so I’m really looking forward to seeing the hall full (hopefully) with the incredible Skerryvore.

“It’s so great that we can all experience live music together again and the joy it brings to us all.

Poster announcing Skerryvore as the main act at the first Arc Sessions in two years. Picture supplied by Mhairi Marwick.

“Music is one of the few things in our world today that brings people and communities together – what a great thing that is to unite us and celebrate our culture!

“Despite the fact, that there are many larger venues across the country there is something really special and important about bringing incredible live music to the heart of communities like Fochabers.

“There seems to be a real appetite from the locals to have live music back in the village so hopefully we’ll have a full house and a good old party.”

