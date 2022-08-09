Moray Council leadership shake-up on the cards after months of chaos

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Moray Council’s leadership structure is in for a shake-up.

Members will be asked to appoint a leader, who will also be convener, at a meeting next week.

The leader role includes attending Cosla and chairing meetings of the full council – the latter a job traditionally carried out by the convener.

It is proposed a new role of depute leader be created, as well as a civic leader who will carry out ceremonial duties.

Chief Executive Roddy Burns and monitoring officer Alasdair McEachan, in consultation with group leaders, will come up with new job descriptions for the leader, depute leader and civic leader.

Chaotic three months

The move comes after a chaotic three months for the new council resulting in changes to the ruling Conservative group.

Last week councillor for Fochabers Lhanbryde Marc Macrae stood down as convener, vowing to clear his name after complaints about his behaviour.

Retired Conservative councillor for Elgin North Frank Brown, said his former colleague Mr Macrae was not a “fit and proper person” to be civic head as several concerns had been raised over his conduct.

Mr Macrae apologised for one incident, but felt he was being harassed as further claims circulated and contacted the police.

However, following an investigation police said “no criminality” was established.

Mr Macrae would have faced a vote of no confidence at next week’s full council meeting if he had not resigned the role.

At the end June Tory co-leader Neil McLennan was ousted from the job following votes of no confidence by the group.

Mr McLennan released a statement saying he was stepping aside following poor behaviour by some in the party both nationally and locally.

He now sits as an independent, and is still co-leader of the council.

Following the local government elections in May, the Conservatives became the largest party with 11 councillors, and formed a minority administration with Mr McLennan and Forres member Kathleen Robertson becoming co-leaders of the group and the local authority.

The remainder of the 26 seats were taken by eight SNP members, three Labour, two independents, one Green and one Liberal Democrat.

‘It’s really a tidy-up’

Conservative councillor for Heldon and Laich Bridget Mustard has put forward the notice of motion to change the leadership structure, seconded by her colleague for Keith and Cullen Tracy Colyer.

She said: “It’s really a tidy-up and a reappraisal of all the things that have gone down.

“It’s how can everybody’s best skills and abilities can be used, and reflect the changes that have been made.

She praised Conservative group leader and council co-leader Kathleen Robertson’s efforts to work with others to find a way forward.

Mrs Mustard said: “I think councillor Robertson has done a fantastic job over the the last three months, and especially over the last couple of weeks pulling things together.”

Before the introduction of the multi-member wards in 2007, Moray Council leadership consisted of a convener and a vice convener.

It was then decided to split the role in two creating a leader and a convener.

