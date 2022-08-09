Moray Council leadership shake-up on the cards after months of chaos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Moray Council leadership shake-up on the cards after months of chaos

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
August 9, 2022, 5:00 pm
The Moray Council leadership structure could change
Leadership shake up on the cards after chaotic three months at Moray Council.

Moray Council’s leadership structure is in for a shake-up.

Members will be asked to appoint a leader, who will also be convener, at a meeting next week.

The leader role includes attending Cosla and chairing meetings of the full council – the latter a job traditionally carried out by the convener.

It is proposed a new role of depute leader be created, as well as a civic leader who will carry out ceremonial duties.

Chief Executive Roddy Burns and monitoring officer Alasdair McEachan, in consultation with group leaders, will come up with new job descriptions for the leader, depute leader and civic leader.

Chaotic three months

The move comes after a chaotic three months for the new council resulting in changes to the ruling Conservative group.

Last week councillor for Fochabers Lhanbryde Marc Macrae stood down as convener, vowing to clear his name after complaints about his behaviour.

Retired Conservative councillor for Elgin North Frank Brown, said his former colleague Mr Macrae was not a “fit and proper person” to be civic head as several concerns had been raised over his conduct.

Mr Macrae apologised for one incident, but felt he was being harassed as further claims circulated and contacted the police.

However, following an investigation police said “no criminality” was established.

Mr Macrae would have faced a vote of no confidence at next week’s full council meeting if he had not resigned the role.

Councillor Marc Macrae's resignation has changed things for the Moray Council leadership
Conservative councillor for Fochabers Lhanbryde Marc Macrae.

At the end June Tory co-leader Neil McLennan was ousted from the job following votes of no confidence by the group.

Mr McLennan released a statement saying he was stepping aside following poor behaviour by some in the party both nationally and locally.

He now sits as an independent, and is still co-leader of the council.

Following the local government elections in May, the Conservatives became the largest party with 11 councillors, and formed a minority administration with Mr McLennan and Forres member Kathleen Robertson becoming co-leaders of the group and the local authority.

The remainder of the 26 seats were taken by eight SNP members, three Labour, two independents, one Green and one Liberal Democrat.

‘It’s really a tidy-up’

Conservative councillor for Heldon and Laich Bridget Mustard has put forward the notice of motion to change the leadership structure, seconded by her colleague for Keith and Cullen Tracy Colyer.

Councillor Bridget Mustard's notice could change the Moray Council leadership structure
Conservative councillor for Heldon and Laich Bridget Mustard.

She said: “It’s really a tidy-up and a reappraisal of all the things that have gone down.

“It’s how can everybody’s best skills and abilities can be used, and reflect the changes that have been made.

She praised Conservative group leader and council co-leader Kathleen Robertson’s efforts to work with others to find a way forward.

Mrs Mustard said: “I think councillor Robertson has done a fantastic job over the the last three months, and especially over the last couple of weeks pulling things together.”

Before the introduction of the multi-member wards in 2007, Moray Council leadership consisted of a convener and a vice convener.

It was then decided to split the role in two creating a leader and a convener.

