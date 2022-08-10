‘It was a shambles’: New leadership team for Moray Council after chaotic three months

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Moray Council has a new civic head following a leadership shake-up.

Independent councillor for Heldon and Laich John Cowe is the local authority’s new civic lead.

Conservative councillor for Forres Kathleen Robertson is now council leader, taking on responsibility for chairing meetings of the full council and attending Cosla.

Donald Gatt, councillor for Keith and Cullen will become deputy leader.

The three make up the new Moray Council leaders.

Ms Robertson was previously co-leader of the council along with Buckie councillor Neil McLennan.

It means Mr McLennan, who sits as an independent councillor after leaving the Conservative group, is no longer co-leader of the council.

Conservative councillor for Heldon and Laich Bridget Mustard tabled the motion for new Moray Council leaders, and was seconded by party colleague and councillor for Keith and Cullen Tracy Colyer.

Mrs Mustard said the motion was being put forward following the “reappraisal” of roles within the Conservative group so the council can move on collaboratively.

SNP group leader Graham Leadbitter raised some concerns. He worried the new structure meant the convener would no longer chair meetings of the full council.

Mr Leadbitter, who is councillor for Elgin South, said it was not his job to “referee” problems in the Tory group. He said it was time for them to “get their act together and get on with the job.”

Mr Leadbitter put forward an amendment that the role of leader and the convener remain separate roles, but that was rejected by 11 votes to 14.

John Cowe ‘inspired’ choice

New job descriptions for the leader, depute leader and civic leader will be put together. They will come back to council for approval.

Labour group leader John Divers also had reservations on the leader taking over chairing full council. However, as Mr Cowe had no wish to do that job, Mr Divers was happy to support the changes.

He said: “The first three months of this council was a shambles.

“Moray Council deserves better and the people of Moray deserve better.

“We (the Labour group) believe Councillor Cowe is the ideal person in this council to take on the task of civic head.”

There was unanimous support for Mr Cowe becoming the civic leader with one councillor calling it “inspired”.

Mr Cowe said: “May I express my sincere thanks to my fellow councillors for giving me the privilege and honour to serve the people of Moray.”

There was also praise for Ms Robertson’s efforts over the last few weeks.

Independent councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Derek Ross congratulated her.

He said: “She’s bringing councillors together for the good of Moray.”

The change in leadership comes after a chaotic three months for the new council.

Last week Conservative councillor for Fochabers Lhanbryde Marc Macrae stood down as convener. He left vowing to clear his name after complaints about his behaviour.

McLennan and Macrae go

He would have faced a vote of no confidence at this week’s meeting if he had not resigned.

Tory co-leader Neil McLennan was ousted from the job following votes of no confidence by the group.

He released a statement saying he was stepping aside following poor behaviour by some in the party both nationally and locally.

Following the local government elections in May, the Conservatives became the largest party. They had 11 councillors out of 26 and formed a minority administration.

Speaking after the meeting, Ms Robertson said: “I believe we have a reliable team in place to create the stability necessary to progress council policies in a most effective and collaborative manner over the coming months and years.

‘High standard of professionalism’

“We must move forward as a local authority and I look forward to working with all colleagues to lead that progression on behalf of the people of Moray, who, rightly, expect a high standard of professionalism from us as an official body.”

One of the new Moray Council leaders, Mr Gatt added he was looking forward to developing his new role.

He said: “I see this as an opportunity to support the council leader and work with colleagues to move a progressive Moray Council forward.”

Moray Council: The story so far

Tories overtake SNP to become biggest party in Moray

Marc Macrae quits as convener and says he has been harrassed

Marc Macrae latest: Police say “no criminality”

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page HERE