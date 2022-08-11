Buckie Harbour among recipients of £466,000 investment in Moray communities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Buckie Harbour among recipients of £466,000 investment in Moray communities

By Ross Hempseed
August 11, 2022, 10:34 am Updated: August 11, 2022, 10:40 am
Buckie harbour slated for development into an offshore wind operations base for Moray West.
Buckie Harbour, Elgin’s Pinefield Allotment and several other Moray towns are to benefit from a funding boost for community regeneration.

The funding – totaling £466,000 – is being allocated by Moray Council through its Place Based Investment Programme.

Several areas across Moray are earmarked for regeneration, based on individual community needs, some of which will include creating 20-minute neighbourhoods.

Residents of these communities can find everything they need to function daily within a 20-minute walk from home.

Town centres like Lossiemouth, Aberlour, Buckie, Dufftown, Forres and Keith will be improved using £130,000 of the funding.

To show Moray’s commitment to renewable energy production, £121,000 is being allocated to continue developing Buckie Harbour for the ongoing offshore wind project.

Buckie Harbour was chosen by Moray West, an offshore wind farm in the Outer Moray Firth, as its base of operations, which requires modifications to the current site.

Moray West, aiming to be fully operational by 2025, will have 60 wind turbines generating 14.7 megawatts a year for 25 years.

‘We’re seeing action in communities.’

A large portion of the funding – £215,000 – will go towards creating the long-awaited Pinefield Allotment.

First proposed in 2016, the council designated the disused Pinefield playfields in Elgin for redevelopment into an allotment garden, growing more sustainable produce.

The Place-Based Investment Programme aims to help towards the goal of net zero, and driving inclusive economic development whilst tackling inequality.

Pinefield Allotment have progressed after first being proposed in 2016. Picture by Moray Council.

Moray Council leader, Kathleen Robertson, said: “To see all of these projects progress is welcome news, and I’m sure all the communities across Moray benefiting from such significant investment will be delighted.

“With similar levels of funding expected over coming years, I hope to see the continuation of appropriate acquisition of land, repurposing buildings and more, to positively impact our communities.

“It really feels as though we’re seeing action in communities we’ve talked about for a long time now, and I particularly look forward to the next stage of the Town Centre Improvement Plans coming to the committee in October.”

