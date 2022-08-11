More than £200,000 from Covid recovery fund allocated to support financial hardship in Moray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
More than £200,000 from Covid recovery fund allocated to support financial hardship in Moray

By Ellie Milne
August 11, 2022, 12:04 pm Updated: August 11, 2022, 1:11 pm
Moray Council headquarters in Elgin. Supplied by Moray Council.
Moray Council will allocate more than £200,000 from the Covid Economic Recovery Fund to support financial hardship across the region.

A total of £202,000 will be split between the Flexible Food Fund and the new Sport and Culture Hardship Fund.

The food fund is in high demand at the moment due to the ongoing cost of living crisis, while the newly developed sport and culture fund will be used to support under 18s.

Kathleen Robertson, leader of Moray Council, said: “We’re in a precarious position when it comes to Covid, we know it’s still causing ill health and hardship for many but we also need to carry on with our lives.

“The Covid Economic Recovery Fund allows us to support those who are experiencing difficulties financially, while offering the chance to move beyond pandemic response mode.

“The particular funds benefiting at this stage are also responding to the current cost of living crisis and we expect to see more demand for these services over the approaching winter months.”

Moray Council leader Kathleen Robertson. Picture by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Growing concerns

The Flexible Food Fund was developed by the council and launched in May 2020 to provide local flexibility, financial support and a “whole household, whole needs” response.

A total of £162,000 will be transferred to this fund to ensure it can continue to assist those in Moray, especially with energy costs projected to rise further in coming months.

In less than two months, 15% of the allocated funding has been committed as demand increases due to the cost of living crisis and resettlement of Ukrainian refugees.

Mrs Robertson added: “I’d advise anyone concerned about coping with higher bills and debt management to contact our money advice service by searching online for Money Advice Moray or phoning 0300 123 4563 to access support.”

Meanwhile, £40,000 will go towards the Sport and Hardship Fund to help children and young people access leisure and recreation opportunities outside of school.

Research has shown an increase in the number of youngsters unable to join sports, music and arts groups due to financial hardship, which can be crucial to development.

The new fund has been created to support those who are experiencing hardship.

