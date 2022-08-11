More than £200,000 from Covid recovery fund allocated to support financial hardship in Moray

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Moray Council will allocate more than £200,000 from the Covid Economic Recovery Fund to support financial hardship across the region.

A total of £202,000 will be split between the Flexible Food Fund and the new Sport and Culture Hardship Fund.

The food fund is in high demand at the moment due to the ongoing cost of living crisis, while the newly developed sport and culture fund will be used to support under 18s.

Kathleen Robertson, leader of Moray Council, said: “We’re in a precarious position when it comes to Covid, we know it’s still causing ill health and hardship for many but we also need to carry on with our lives.

“The Covid Economic Recovery Fund allows us to support those who are experiencing difficulties financially, while offering the chance to move beyond pandemic response mode.

“The particular funds benefiting at this stage are also responding to the current cost of living crisis and we expect to see more demand for these services over the approaching winter months.”

Growing concerns

The Flexible Food Fund was developed by the council and launched in May 2020 to provide local flexibility, financial support and a “whole household, whole needs” response.

A total of £162,000 will be transferred to this fund to ensure it can continue to assist those in Moray, especially with energy costs projected to rise further in coming months.

In less than two months, 15% of the allocated funding has been committed as demand increases due to the cost of living crisis and resettlement of Ukrainian refugees.

Mrs Robertson added: “I’d advise anyone concerned about coping with higher bills and debt management to contact our money advice service by searching online for Money Advice Moray or phoning 0300 123 4563 to access support.”

Meanwhile, £40,000 will go towards the Sport and Hardship Fund to help children and young people access leisure and recreation opportunities outside of school.

Research has shown an increase in the number of youngsters unable to join sports, music and arts groups due to financial hardship, which can be crucial to development.

The new fund has been created to support those who are experiencing hardship.