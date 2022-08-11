Free period products to be made available across Moray

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Moray Council has shared its plan to offer free period products across the region following a public consultation last month.

An action plan and statement of intent focus on getting the products people need in the places they want.

The council currently supplies free period products to all council schools and around 100 other public buildings, including accessible toilets and GP surgeries, in partnership with Moray Food Plus.

Based on feedback from a recent survey, Moray will be added to the PickUpMyPeriod app and website so locations with period products can be easily found.

There are also plans to increase reusable products, an investigation into a postal delivery service and improving publicity around the scheme.

Further, the council will be making additional arrangements for those with barriers to accessing free products.

‘Creating welcoming environments’

Moray Council leader Kathleen Robertson said: “The stigma around periods is not one that can be banished with the placing of products in more accessible locations, but it is a giant leap in the right direction.

“Free period products are already available in schools and a number of community facilities but we’ve heard directly from people, via the recent survey, where else they would appreciate them and have taken that on-board.

“We also need to ensure anyone who needs these free products, for whatever reason, can obtain them directly and without cause for embarrassment.

“We’re committed to creating welcoming environments in our own civic venues to make sure period poverty isn’t a cause for anyone in Moray to miss out on opportunities.”

A range of products must be accessible and comfortable for people to access in a way that respects their dignity, according to the Period Products (Free Provision) (Scotland) Act 2021.