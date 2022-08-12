New civic leader wants to ‘fly the flag for our Moray’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

New civic leader wants to ‘fly the flag for our Moray’

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
August 12, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 12, 2022, 7:10 am
New civic leader John Cowe wants to fly the flag for Moray.
New civic leader John Cowe is aiming to create a culture of respect so the local authority can fly the flag for Moray.

The independent councillor for Heldon and Laich became the first person to take on the role created at a meeting on Wednesday.

It formed part of a revised leadership structure with head of the Conservative administration group and Forres councillor Kathleen Robertson becoming leader of the local authority.

Conservative councillor for Keith and Cullen Donald Gatt is depute leader, which is another new role.

The revised structure replaces the leader and convener jobs.

‘Put respect back in the equation’

Mr Cowe said: “I hope the role that has been made now can support Moray, show it in a new light and can put respect back in the equation.

“We have to respect each other or it won’t work.

“We are going through challenging times in Moray, as is everywhere else with rising inflation, fuel prices and the cost of living.

“This is a time councillors in Moray have to pull together to support the people of Moray – the people who put them where they are.”

The change of leadership structure comes after Marc Macrae stood down as convener at the beginning of August following complaints about his behaviour.

Votes of no confidence in Buckie councillor Neil McLennan, who was co-leader of the Conservatives and the council, saw him leave the group at the end of June.

John Cowe at Lossiemouth west beach.

The new civic head is keen for those problems to be put to rest and for the council to move forward.

In his first few days in the job Mr Cowe intends visiting as many departments in the council as he can to speak with people.

He said: “I get on well with council officers and I get on well with councillors, I always have.

“I’ve good rapport with the SNP, good rapport with Labour and the Conservatives.”

He added he had “huge respect” for new leader Ms Robertson and former SNP convener Shona Morrison and leader Graham Leadbitter for the job they did before.

Mr Cowe was voted in for the third time following the local government elections in May.

Moray Council leader Kathleen Robertson. Picture by Jason Hedges

He first entered the council after winning a by-election in 2013 and believes his experience will help him in his new job.

Mr Cowe said: “It’s a huge learning curve when you come into the council, having to sit on service committees like education, economic development, housing, health and social care. It’s a massive shock for anybody.

“I felt it needed someone in the new position with a bit of experience of it all.

“That was in short supply with only 10 councillors coming back from the previous term out of 26. I thought there was a need for change and to move on.

“Given the workload of the leader of the council, I felt it would be best to split the role and let the leader get on with the day job and the civic head to get on with those duties.”

A former businessman, Mr Cowe established Moray Seafoods and ran the company until he retired shortly before he was elected.

‘Fly the flag for our Moray’

He has been chairman of the economic development and infrastructure committee, as well as Moray Economic Partnership, and believes his relationship with the business community helped secure the £100m Moray Growth Deal.

Mr Cowe said: “I was born in Elgin and I’ve lived and worked in Moray all my life.

“Although the business was in the export market, I took very great pleasure in taking customers round Moray as we have so much on offer here.

“I’ve always enjoyed that part of the job, enjoying company and enjoying the rapport with other businesses and I want to fly the flag for our Moray.

“I will be speaking to businesses and finding out what their issues are and how the council can help and support them

“The economy supports everything we do, it’s a circular economy and we have to keep that running for the benefit of the people of Moray.”

