Councillors’ views sought on schools and housing development in Elgin

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
August 12, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: August 12, 2022, 1:02 pm
Proposals for a primary in the north of Elgin and a housing development with a school to the south will be considered at a Moray Council meeting next week.

Councillors will be asked for their views on proposals for two school sites and a housing development in Elgin.

Proposal of application notices have been lodged with Moray Council for a 450 pupil primary to the north of the town, and plans for homes with a school site within it as part of the Elgin south masterplan.

Both have been submitted for comment as they are considered major developments.

The school in the north includes a nursery and additional support needs unit, with an outdoor play area and car park and drop-off point to the south of Myreside Cottage on Covesea Road.

The site, which is currently farmland, is around three hectares, and is part of the Findrassie masterplan.

450 pupil primary school

A notice for the proposed housing development and school has been submitted by Springfield Properties. The site lies to the south west side of Elgin.

Public consultations will be held for both and Elgin Community Council will be asked for their views on the proposals.

In his report on the north primary school principal planning officer Richard Smith said: “Planning permission is required for this proposal.

“The proposal is for a development where the area of the site exceeds two hectares, and therefore under the current hierarchy regulations the proposal would comprise a major development for planning purposes.”

Members of the planning and regulatory services committee will make comment on the developments at a meeting on Tuesday.

