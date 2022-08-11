Surgical procedures at Dr Gray’s Hospital cancelled due to dislodged drainage pipe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Surgical procedures at Dr Gray’s Hospital cancelled due to dislodged drainage pipe

By Michelle Henderson
August 11, 2022, 7:56 pm Updated: August 11, 2022, 9:00 pm
Dr Gray's Hospital. Photo: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Dr Gray's Hospital. Photo: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Surgical procedures at Dr Gray’s Hospital have been cancelled due to damaged pipework.

Three of the hospital’s four operating theatres have been shut after a dislodged drainage pipe left the theatres and the equipment unable to be used.

All elective surgeries have been cancelled for the time being, with only emergency surgeries being carried out.

The damaged pipe has since been fixed and a full-scale clean-up is now under way to help get the Elgin-based facility operating at full capacity.

However, NHS Grampian officials confirmed they are facing a “significant issue” as a result of the disruption.

‘We must put safety first’

Moray representatives said the temporary closures will be a “big blow” to patients in the region.

Professor Duff Bruce, consultant surgeon and clinical director for surgical services at Dr Gray’s, said: “We have one theatre safe to remain open for emergencies and we will do everything we can to get other theatre spaces up and running again as soon as possible.

“We understand this is disappointing, particularly for those whose surgery has had to be postponed, but we must put safety first.”

Maternity services are also bearing the brunt of the disruption as the birthing pool in ward three remains temporarily unavailable.

Dr Gray’s Hospital, Elgin, is dealing with a significant issue after a drainage pipe was dislodged yesterday (August 10)…

Posted by Dr Gray’s Women and Childrens' Updates on Thursday, 11 August 2022

Although, not directly impacted, the ward’s toilet and shower facilities are within the room and have also had to be closed off.

Low-risk births due to take place at Dr Gray’s will continue to be offered.

Dr Gray’s Hospital general manager Alasdair Pattinson said every effort is being taken to ensure those needing treatment are taken care of.

He added: “We are looking at all options to ensure those awaiting treatment can receive that as quickly as possible.

“We will know more once all initial assessments are completed and will share further information next week. Once again, we apologise for the inconvenience and worry this may cause.”

Mass clean-up operation under way

Local representatives say the effects of the disruption will be felt for some time in the community as waiting times remain longer than normal following the Covid pandemic.

Moray MP Douglas Ross said a thorough review must be carried out to prevent such eventualities from arising again.

He said: “This news is extremely concerning for patients waiting for vital operations and procedures at Dr Gray’s, as well as those expectant mothers who planned to use the hospitals birthing pool.

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead at Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin.

“Our excellent staff at Dr Gray’s are already under incredible strain right now and this is the last thing they needed to happen as they tackle the ever-growing backlog of patients waiting for treatment.

“Dr Gray’s is at the heart of the community in Moray and robust assessments must be carried out to find out what went wrong here and ensure that patients will be able to fully access services again as a matter of urgency.”

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead added: “The temporary closure of theatre space at Dr Gray’s will be a big blow to patients who had appointments scheduled, particularly given that waiting times are longer than normal due to the pandemic.

Moray MP Douglas Ross said a thorough review must be carried out to prevent such eventualities from arising again.

“It is important to reassure the community that one theatre does remain open for emergencies.

“I’m in contact with NHS Grampian and am seeking assurances that they are taking urgent action to allow our local theatres to reopen, and birthing pool returned to use, as quickly as possible.

“I’m also asking for details as to the plans that are being put in place to ensure alternative arrangements are made for patients who have had procedures cancelled.”

