‘There is a major divide and fighting’: Lossiemouth councillor quits Tory administration

A Conservative councillor has quit Moray Council’s minority administration – claiming there is a major divide and fighting within the Tory group.

James Allan, who represents Heldon and Laich, will retain his membership of the Tories but will sit as a non-aligned councillor.

His departure comes after three chaotic months for the Moray Tories.

This has seen Fochabers Lhanbryde councillor Marc Macrae stand down as convener. He left vowing to clear his name after complaints about his behaviour.

Last month, Tory co-leader Neil McLennan was ousted from the job following votes of no confidence by the group.

The leadership said it was due to concerns about his behaviour.

Why quit the group now?

Mr Allan said: “I have quit now after seeing the way the Moray Tory group have been carrying on.

“I am not into this bad behaviour and in fighting and bullying.

“I feel it is not for me and before I wasn’t going to stand as a councillor because I was unwell.

“I have nothing against the Conservative party as they have always supported me.”

Despite problems within the group in previous years, he felt members could at least work together.

Mr Allan added: “In previous years, we have had disagreements and some of the behaviour from councillors I didn’t like .

“However at least we could get on with each other and do work.

“I have never seen the Tory group so divided.

“I haven’t felt part of the group.

“I just want to get on with the job and helping the community should be the priority.”

Return to local politics after Covid battle

Mr Allan lmost didn’t return to politics after Covid left him struggling to breathe and suffering through panic attacks.

Earlier this year, he opened up to the Press and Journal about his battle after being re-elected to serve another five-year term.

It certainly hasn’t been quiet since the new Moray Council was formed.

What do the Tory group think?

Conservative group leader Kathleen Robertson said that it was “regrettable” that Mr Allan had left the group.

It comes as she says the group have “worked hard” to foster greater working relationships across the whole council.

In a statement, she said: “If James does not feel he can operate within our environment which is seeking to work collaboratively with others or our group’s approach that seeks to make the best use of our collective skills, then James is entitled to exercise his right to sit as an unaligned Conservative.

“However, it is with regret that James has made this decision as he brought years of experience and expertise.

“Nonetheless, I will continue to work with all councillors to take forward my collaborative approach to building relationships.”

Door remains open

She added: “People across Moray will know that this is the third time that James has removed himself from the Conservative council group, having done so in each term of office so far (2012-2017, 2017-2022 and again in his third term of office 2022-).

“The door remains open for Councillor Allan to be an active part of the Conservative council group and to deliver on the election commitments which saw him elected by the residents of Heldon and Laich as a Conservative councillor back in May.”