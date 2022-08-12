‘There is a major divide and fighting’: Lossiemouth councillor quits Tory administration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

‘There is a major divide and fighting’: Lossiemouth councillor quits Tory administration

By Sean McAngus
August 12, 2022, 5:00 pm
Moray councillor James Allan has left the Moray Tory group.
Moray councillor James Allan has left the Moray Tory group.

A Conservative councillor has quit Moray Council’s minority administration – claiming there is a major divide and fighting within the Tory group.

James Allan, who represents Heldon and Laich, will retain his membership of the Tories but will sit as a non-aligned councillor.

His departure comes after three chaotic months for the Moray Tories.

This has seen Fochabers Lhanbryde councillor Marc Macrae stand down as convener. He left vowing to clear his name after complaints about his behaviour.

Last month, Tory co-leader Neil McLennan was ousted from the job following votes of no confidence by the group.

The leadership said it was due to concerns about his behaviour.

Why quit the group now?

Mr Allan said: “I have quit now after seeing the way the Moray Tory group have been carrying on.

“I am not into this bad behaviour and in fighting and bullying.

“I feel it is not for me and before I wasn’t going to stand as a councillor because I was unwell.

“I have nothing against the Conservative party as they have always supported me.”

Moray councillor James Allan.

Despite problems within the group in previous years, he felt members could at least work together.

Mr Allan added: “In previous years, we have had disagreements and some of the behaviour from councillors I didn’t like .

“However at least we could get on with each other and do work.

“I have never seen the Tory group so divided.

“I haven’t felt part of the group.

“I just want to get on with the job and helping the community should be the priority.”

Return to local politics after Covid battle

Mr Allan lmost didn’t return to politics after Covid left him struggling to breathe and suffering through panic attacks.

Earlier this year, he opened up to the Press and Journal about his battle after being re-elected to serve another five-year term.

It certainly hasn’t been quiet since the new Moray Council was formed.

What do the Tory group think?

Conservative group leader Kathleen Robertson said that it was “regrettable” that Mr Allan had left the group.

It comes as she says the group have “worked hard” to foster greater working relationships across the whole council.

Tory group leader  Kathleen Robertson. Picture by Jason Hedges.

In a statement, she said: “If James does not feel he can operate within our environment which is seeking to work collaboratively with others or our group’s approach that seeks to make the best use of our collective skills, then James is entitled to exercise his right to sit as an unaligned Conservative.

“However, it is with regret that James has made this decision as he brought years of experience and expertise.

“Nonetheless, I will continue to work with all councillors to take forward my collaborative approach to building relationships.”

Door remains open

She added: “People across Moray will know that this is the third time that James has removed himself from the Conservative council group, having done so in each term of office so far (2012-2017, 2017-2022 and again in his third term of office 2022-).

“The door remains open for Councillor Allan to be an active part of the Conservative council group and to deliver on the election commitments which saw him elected by the residents of Heldon and Laich as a Conservative councillor back in May.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]