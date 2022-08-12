Firefighters tackle blaze at Poundland store on Elgin High Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Firefighters tackle blaze at Poundland store on Elgin High Street

By Michelle Henderson and Lottie Hood
August 12, 2022, 7:12 pm Updated: August 12, 2022, 11:49 pm

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at the shop on Elgin High Street.

Ten crews were called to the building fire in the Poundland store just after 6pm.

Police have closed the street, Alexandra Street and the A96 near Elgin bus station while the crews work.

Diversions are in place but motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said: “We received the call at 6.05pm of a fire on Elgin High Street.

“Five appliances from Elgin, Lossiemouth, Aberlour and Buckie are currently in attendance.”

Another five crews have also been called to the scene from Dufftown, Nairn and Keith and two ambulance crews are attending.

A few specialist appliances have also been called to attend including incident response and welfare units and a height vehicle.

Witnesses commenting on the incident online have reported sights of “billowing” black smoke coming from the Poundland store.

Poundland in elgin on fire !

Posted by Brian Sweeney on Friday, 12 August 2022

Videos posted online show flames bursting from the store. Supplied by Peter McGregor.

It was reported that when the store was evacuated, three members of staff helped their last customer – a wheelchair user – escape the blaze.

High Street shut down

Premises along the High Street have been emptied and businesses closed while the fire is ongoing.

Rory Campbell, Police Scotland incident commander said: “We have a contained fire at the Poundland shop.

“All the businesses in the High Street were evacuated.

“There was potential of it spreading to other businesses but we have got that sorted out so it hasn’t spread to any other premises.”

The High Street has been cordoned off at Plainstones on Elgin High Street. Photo by Michael Traill.

He said that efforts remain ongoing but they expected to be on scene for most of the night.

M Campbell added: “There are 10 fire appliances here working on the fire at the moment.

“Everything seems to be calming down as there is no smoke coming from the area but I would imagine we will be here overnight. ”

People urged to stay away from the area

One local resident thought it was something on fire in their home before they saw smoke.

They said: “We could smell something on fire; a real plastic smell. We thought it was something in the house. When we walked outside, we could see the large plume of smoke above.”

Another resident said when she came out to see the “commotion” she was shocked at the amount of fire engines tackling the fire.

MSP Douglas Ross commented on the fire online and thanked the emergency services for responding so quickly.

He said: “Very concerning to hear about this fire and hope everyone is safe and well. My thanks to the emergency services for their quick response.

“I would urge people to stay away from this area of Elgin whilst the incident is ongoing.”

Store undergoing works since 2018

The building was almost completely dismantled ahead of being rebuilt. Picture by Jason Hedges.

The shop has been undergoing works since May 2018 after water poured in through the roof.

Declared as dangerous, the B-listed building has been in the process of being dismantled and rebuilt.

The works were scheduled to end around December 2022.

