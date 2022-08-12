Firefighters tackle blaze at Poundland store on Elgin High Street

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at the shop on Elgin High Street.

Ten crews were called to the building fire in the Poundland store just after 6pm.

Police have closed the street, Alexandra Street and the A96 near Elgin bus station while the crews work.

Diversions are in place but motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

NEW❗ ⌚ 20:47#A96 CLOSED in both directions near Elgin bus station due to a building fire⛔ A local diversion is in place, emergency services are at the scene🚒 @NETrunkRoads

@AberdeenTravel

@A96RoadWatch pic.twitter.com/fFsHrfffje — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) August 12, 2022

A spokeswoman for the fire service said: “We received the call at 6.05pm of a fire on Elgin High Street.

“Five appliances from Elgin, Lossiemouth, Aberlour and Buckie are currently in attendance.”

Another five crews have also been called to the scene from Dufftown, Nairn and Keith and two ambulance crews are attending.

A few specialist appliances have also been called to attend including incident response and welfare units and a height vehicle.

Witnesses commenting on the incident online have reported sights of “billowing” black smoke coming from the Poundland store.

Poundland in elgin on fire ! Posted by Brian Sweeney on Friday, 12 August 2022

It was reported that when the store was evacuated, three members of staff helped their last customer – a wheelchair user – escape the blaze.

High Street shut down

Premises along the High Street have been emptied and businesses closed while the fire is ongoing.

Rory Campbell, Police Scotland incident commander said: “We have a contained fire at the Poundland shop.

“All the businesses in the High Street were evacuated.

“There was potential of it spreading to other businesses but we have got that sorted out so it hasn’t spread to any other premises.”

He said that efforts remain ongoing but they expected to be on scene for most of the night.

M Campbell added: “There are 10 fire appliances here working on the fire at the moment.

“Everything seems to be calming down as there is no smoke coming from the area but I would imagine we will be here overnight. ”

People urged to stay away from the area

One local resident thought it was something on fire in their home before they saw smoke.

They said: “We could smell something on fire; a real plastic smell. We thought it was something in the house. When we walked outside, we could see the large plume of smoke above.”

Another resident said when she came out to see the “commotion” she was shocked at the amount of fire engines tackling the fire.

MSP Douglas Ross commented on the fire online and thanked the emergency services for responding so quickly.

He said: “Very concerning to hear about this fire and hope everyone is safe and well. My thanks to the emergency services for their quick response.

“I would urge people to stay away from this area of Elgin whilst the incident is ongoing.”

Store undergoing works since 2018

The shop has been undergoing works since May 2018 after water poured in through the roof.

Declared as dangerous, the B-listed building has been in the process of being dismantled and rebuilt.

The works were scheduled to end around December 2022.