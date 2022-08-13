Investigation into major blaze at Poundland store in Elgin to begin next week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Investigation into major blaze at Poundland store in Elgin to begin next week

By Denny Andonova
August 13, 2022, 9:53 am Updated: August 13, 2022, 6:05 pm
Fire crews tackled the blaze at the store in Elgin. Photo by Michael Traill.
Fire crews tackled the blaze at the store in Elgin. Photo by Michael Traill.

An investigation will be launched next week to establish the cause of the blaze at Poundland in Elgin.

Firefighters spent more than six hours tackling the flames at the store on the town’s High Street, after a fire broke out in the building at around 6pm on Friday.

The incident sparked a major emergency response, with ten crews from across the region – including incident response and welfare units – deployed to the scene.

Police and the ambulance service also attended. It has been confirmed nobody was hurt and one person was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

Road closures were put in place and nearby homes and businesses were evacuated while emergency services dealt with the fire and made the area safe.

The fire was extinguished shortly after midnight, but one fire appliance remained at the scene on Saturday as a precaution.

Witnesses reported black smoke coming out of the building. Image supplied by Peter McGregor.

Officers will also remain on the premises for the time being until a joint investigation between police and fire service is carried out to establish the full circumstances.

Inspector Mark Young said: “Around 6.10pm on Friday, August 12, we received a report of a fire within a building at High Street, Elgin.

“No one was seriously injured as a result of this fire with one person being treated for smoke inhalation by ambulance personnel at the scene.

“The roads have now re-opened however a police presence will remain at the building until a joint investigation is carried out by Police Scotland and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.”

Store to remain closed until further notice

While a full assessment is still to take place, a Poundland spokesman confirmed there has been extensive damage to the shop floor.

Images show there is also some external damage on the rear side of the building.

The B-listed structure has been under construction since May 2018 after parts of the building collapsed due to water pouring in through the roof.

It is not yet known whether the incident would have an impact on the ambitious project, with works initially scheduled to end around December this year.

Parts of the Poundland building in Elgin has suffered external damage following yesterday’s fire. Image supplied.

The spokesman said the shop will remain closed to customers for now and added: “At this stage we don’t know what caused the incident, but it goes without saying we’ll help the police and fire authorities in any way we can.

“We don’t know when we’ll be in a position to reopen the store. It’s clear at this early stage, there’s extensive damage to the shop floor and full assessments won’t be made until next week.

“In the mean time we sincerely apologise to customers for our unforeseen closure. We’ll be looking after our colleagues who work at Elgin and doing all we can to re-open as soon as we’re able.”

‘Extremely proud’ of staff for quick response

Local politicians and Poundland bosses have now praised staff and emergency services for their quick response to the incident.

A company spokesman said: “We are extremely proud of them for their quick action and for the rapid attendance of the fire service from Eigin and elsewhere in Moray.

“Our first reaction was one of sadness, but we’re grateful there were no injuries.

“We understand the investigation into what caused the fire will begin early next week and we’ll be doing all we can to help the authorities find out what happened.

Poundland Elgin fire
Fire crews worked late into the night to tackle the blaze. Photo by Michael Traill.

Our Elgin store is special to us – it’s the only one in the UK we own outright, because of our desire to restore the listed building to its former grandeur.”

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead also thanked emergency services and said: “I was shocked to hear about the fire at Poundland, which is in the heart of Elgin’s High Street, and my thoughts are with the staff and customers who were in the store when the fire broke out and who will undoubtedly be very distressed.

“I’m grateful to the fire and rescue service and other emergency responders who have been working to tackle the blaze and to keep the town centre and local residents safe.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]