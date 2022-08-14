Moray man takes on ‘painful’ backpacking trip across Swedish wilderness to fundraise for cancer charities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Moray man takes on ‘painful’ backpacking trip across Swedish wilderness to fundraise for cancer charities

By Lauren Taylor
August 14, 2022, 11:47 am Updated: August 14, 2022, 12:38 pm
James MacInnes will backpack across the Swedish Artic Circle.
A Moray man is taking on a five-day backpacking hike across the Swedish Article Circle in memory of his partner.

James MacInnes, from Elgin, starts his five-day trek through the northern wilderness of Sweden today.

He is raising funds for Macmillan and Cancer Research UK after his partner, Valerie Dowling, died from cancer last August.

The 48-year-old will spend five days trekking 69 miles across the northern circle, through well-marked paths as well as bouldered terrain, carrying his tent and equipment with him along the way.

He decided to undertake the challenge because of his partner’s love for visiting Scandinavian countries for photography.

They had travelled to Iceland together, where the couple spent many evenings taking photographs together. They had also been planning a trip to Norway.

Valerie was a keen photographer. Supplied by James MacInnes.

He said: “Although she wasn’t much of a walker, she loved photography, and we’d go on holidays that were planned because she wanted to go and take photos.

“Going somewhere dramatic and beautiful it all fits.

“I wanted to do something different and I wanted to put the effort in to do something worthy of her.

“I wanted to do something that fit her, and she loved the idea of visiting Scandinavian countries, she loved the wildness and all that so it goes together for me, it seems to fit.”

‘It’s going to be painful’

Mr MacInnes has been told the weather can be like northern Scotland, being sunny and warm, but changeable to wet and cold.

He has had to pack multiple waterproofs and try to be as prepared as possible, while carrying as little as he can to be able to pick across the boulder terrain.

Another challenge he will need to overcome is he’ll be so far north it will never get dark, meaning sleeping might be difficult.

“It is going to be a fair trek,” he said. “The weather will be up and down all, over the place, you have to try to cover all eventualities, but obviously try to take as little weight as possible, because you carry everything for five days, and if it gets damp it might get heavier.

“It’s going to be painful. I’m just out of shape for it, I’m going to have to get my head down and keep going.

“I’m old and heavy, although I can walk and keep on going, joints do get stiff and sore in the mornings.”

Mr MacInnes is being joined by his sister Becky and her partner Kurt, as well as his friend Catriona.

All funds raised will go directly to Macmillan Cancer Support and Cancer Research UK, and his employer Taqa will match what is raised.

He said he chose the two charities so that money will go towards researching how to stop cancer and also helping those who can’t beat it themselves.

[[title]]