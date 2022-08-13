Fire crews use cutting gear in two-vehicle crash in Moray

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash near Portgordon.

The incident happened on the A990 road from Portgordon to the A98 Cullen to Fochabers road at around 2pm.

Police and the ambulance service attended the incident and the road remained closed to traffic for about three hours.

Fire appliances from Fochabers and Forres were also deployed, with crews having to use cutting equipment to release people from the vehicles involved.

There is no information whether anybody has been hurt.

A police spokeswoman said : “Officers are currently in attendance following a crash involving two vehicles at the A990 road near Portgordon.”

A fire spokeswoman added: “We were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash at around 2pm.

“We mobilised two appliances from Fochabers and Forres. Fire crews used cutting equipment.

“We remain at the scene along with police and the ambulance service.”