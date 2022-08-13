Buckie lifeboat launches search for yacht stranded in thick fog By Michelle Henderson August 13, 2022, 9:15 pm Updated: August 13, 2022, 9:27 pm 0 Buckie lifeboat was launched onto service around 6.30pm on Saturday. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A search has been launched by rescue teams in the north-east to trace a yacht stranded in thick fog near Buckie. Buckie lifeboat was launched onto service around 6.30pm on Saturday after a distress call was received by a nearby vessel. Crew members have been battling through thick fog as they attempt to locate and make contact with the stranded vessel. Members of both the Macduff and Buckie coastguard teams have also turned out to assist with the search efforts. The search is still ongoing. More as we get it. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Member of the public rescues child at risk of being swept out to sea near Peterhead on inflatable Investigation launched by Moray Council after cargo ship collides with pier at Buckie Harbour Buckie lifeboat helps yacht with ‘fouled propeller’ near Lossiemouth Paddleboarder swept out to sea off Wick coast rescued by lifeboat after being spotted by fishing vessel