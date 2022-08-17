Initial plans for new 450-pupil primary school in Elgin submitted to Moray Council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Initial plans for new 450-pupil primary school in Elgin submitted to Moray Council

By Michelle Henderson
August 17, 2022, 11:59 am Updated: August 17, 2022, 12:40 pm
Moray Council
Early proposals have been lodged with Moray Council for 450 pupil school, a housing development and a serviced school site.

Moray councillors have supported plans for the construction of a new primary school and housing development in Elgin.

Members of the authority’s planning committee considered two proposal of application notices (Pans) at their latest meeting on Tuesday.

The documents are to alert councils to possible proposals of large developments, before a planning application is prepared and submitted.

Proposals for a housing development and a serviced school site at the south west side of Elgin were submitted on behalf of Springfield Properties PLC.

The plans include phase three of a house development in the area identified within the Elgin South Masterplan.

The applicant proposes to consult with Elgin Community Council and will hold a virtual consultation event.

‘Supporting Elgin’s growing population’

Members also heard about a proposed new 450-pupil primary school on land to the south of Myreside Cottage, Covesea Road, Elgin.

The site extends to more than seven acres and currently comprises farmland, a section of Covesea Road and an adjoining stretch of Sey Burn.

The school will include nursery facilities, additional support needs (ASN) facilities, external areas for outdoor play and new access to facilitate off-site car parking and drop-off.

Developers propose to hold a number of publication exhibitions to showcase their vision and garner public support.

Full applications for both developments are to be submitted in due course.

David Gordon, chairman of Moray Council’s Planning and Regulatory Services committee, said: “As well as addressing the growing need for new housing in Elgin north and south areas, the proposals outline plans for modern infrastructure required to support our growing population.

“I strongly encourage residents to get involved in the developers’ public engagement events so they can use the feedback to help shape the proposals before applications to the council are made. Once the applications have been received, they’ll be considered by the Planning and Regulatory Services Committee.”

