Initial plans for new 450-pupil primary school in Elgin submitted to Moray Council

Moray councillors have supported plans for the construction of a new primary school and housing development in Elgin.

Members of the authority’s planning committee considered two proposal of application notices (Pans) at their latest meeting on Tuesday.

The documents are to alert councils to possible proposals of large developments, before a planning application is prepared and submitted.

Proposals for a housing development and a serviced school site at the south west side of Elgin were submitted on behalf of Springfield Properties PLC.

The plans include phase three of a house development in the area identified within the Elgin South Masterplan.

The applicant proposes to consult with Elgin Community Council and will hold a virtual consultation event.

‘Supporting Elgin’s growing population’

Members also heard about a proposed new 450-pupil primary school on land to the south of Myreside Cottage, Covesea Road, Elgin.

The site extends to more than seven acres and currently comprises farmland, a section of Covesea Road and an adjoining stretch of Sey Burn.

The school will include nursery facilities, additional support needs (ASN) facilities, external areas for outdoor play and new access to facilitate off-site car parking and drop-off.

Developers propose to hold a number of publication exhibitions to showcase their vision and garner public support.

Full applications for both developments are to be submitted in due course.

David Gordon, chairman of Moray Council’s Planning and Regulatory Services committee, said: “As well as addressing the growing need for new housing in Elgin north and south areas, the proposals outline plans for modern infrastructure required to support our growing population.

“I strongly encourage residents to get involved in the developers’ public engagement events so they can use the feedback to help shape the proposals before applications to the council are made. Once the applications have been received, they’ll be considered by the Planning and Regulatory Services Committee.”