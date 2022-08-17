Vandalism of Buckie home results in ‘considerable cost of repairs’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A house and vehicle damaged by vandals in Buckie has resulted in a “considerable cost of repairs”.

Police are appealing for information following the incident that happened on Monday, August 15.

Around 10.45pm, officers received reports of damage to windows at a house in Braeview Road in Buckie. A vehicle parked at the property was also vandalised.

Constable Christopher Mackinnon said: “While no one was injured, the disruption, not to mention cost for repair is considerable.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or unusual to contact us. Any small detail could assist us in identifying whoever is responsible for this crime.”

Anyone who may have information is encouraged to call police via 101 quoting incident number 3929 of August 15, 2022.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.