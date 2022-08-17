Remote health and social care appointments now available from Elgin Library

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Remote health and social care appointments now available from Elgin Library

By Cameron Roy
August 17, 2022, 5:36 pm Updated: August 17, 2022, 6:34 pm
Elgin Library will be hosting appointments. Supplied by Moray Council.
Elgin library will be allowing patients to have remote health and social care appointments in its building.

The NearMe in Libraries trial will be a video consulting service that allows people to attend appointments remotely.

It will be building on to the existing NearMe service that is already used in 45,000 health and social care consultations across Scotland every month.

Elgin Library will help people to work with the technology so they can join the service. There will be a dedicated private space in the library for appointments.

The service will be an option offered to patients at the time of making their appointment. Both individual and group appointments can be taken through the system.

Moray patients have a ‘fair journey’

Moray Council’s principal librarian, David Hayden, said: “The option of NearMe appointments through the library service is a great leap forward for people in Moray who may not have access to the technology required or be confident in its use.

“Our team is ready and waiting to help those who wish to make use of the confidential set-up in Elgin library as we trial this option.

Dr Gray’s does not currently offer full maternity services.

“We know there can often be a fair journey for people in Moray to access appointments so if we can ease that pressure on both residents and healthcare services then we’ll consider this initiative a success.”

Moray patients are used to having to travel for hospital appointments.

For example, almost three-quarters of Moray births have been referred to Aberdeen or Inverness since the maternity unit at the hospital was “temporarily” downgraded in 2018.

Rosie Cooper, national improvement lead for the NearMe programme said: “Scaling up video consultations is a key national priority as use of video will help to allow greater access to routine and specialist appointments from anywhere in the country.

“The libraries selected cover a diverse range of settings and population types and will be used to test the feasibility. This will include creating confidential booking systems and establishing communication and partnership with local services.”

The pilot results will inform further rollout for public libraries across the country.

The NearMe service, which was developed and tested in 2018 and 2019, was initially used mainly in the Highlands and Islands, where rural distances pose a challenge for healthcare providers.

But the scheme has now been rolled out across the country. It has experienced rapid growth since the start of the pandemic.

In March 2020, there were around 300 video consultations each week. By June, there were almost 17,000 every week.

NearMe appointments Photo: Shutterstock.

Dr Ann Wales, programme director at digital health and care innovation centre, said: “The NearMe initiative is a great example of how libraries are becoming active partners in the delivery of health and care.

“It shows how libraries are ideally positioned to provide a go-to place for health information and support in their communities and confirms the key role of libraries in addressing digital inequalities.”

A drop-in session at Elgin library will run between 2pm-4pm on Thursday, August 25 will give Moray residents the chance to find out more.

Individuals are able pre-book NearMe appointments by phoning 01343 562600.

