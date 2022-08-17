Remote health and social care appointments now available from Elgin Library

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Elgin library will be allowing patients to have remote health and social care appointments in its building.

The NearMe in Libraries trial will be a video consulting service that allows people to attend appointments remotely.

It will be building on to the existing NearMe service that is already used in 45,000 health and social care consultations across Scotland every month.

Elgin Library will help people to work with the technology so they can join the service. There will be a dedicated private space in the library for appointments.

The service will be an option offered to patients at the time of making their appointment. Both individual and group appointments can be taken through the system.

Moray patients have a ‘fair journey’

Moray Council’s principal librarian, David Hayden, said: “The option of NearMe appointments through the library service is a great leap forward for people in Moray who may not have access to the technology required or be confident in its use.

“Our team is ready and waiting to help those who wish to make use of the confidential set-up in Elgin library as we trial this option.

“We know there can often be a fair journey for people in Moray to access appointments so if we can ease that pressure on both residents and healthcare services then we’ll consider this initiative a success.”

Moray patients are used to having to travel for hospital appointments.

For example, almost three-quarters of Moray births have been referred to Aberdeen or Inverness since the maternity unit at the hospital was “temporarily” downgraded in 2018.

Rosie Cooper, national improvement lead for the NearMe programme said: “Scaling up video consultations is a key national priority as use of video will help to allow greater access to routine and specialist appointments from anywhere in the country.

“The libraries selected cover a diverse range of settings and population types and will be used to test the feasibility. This will include creating confidential booking systems and establishing communication and partnership with local services.”

The pilot results will inform further rollout for public libraries across the country.

The NearMe service, which was developed and tested in 2018 and 2019, was initially used mainly in the Highlands and Islands, where rural distances pose a challenge for healthcare providers.

But the scheme has now been rolled out across the country. It has experienced rapid growth since the start of the pandemic.

In March 2020, there were around 300 video consultations each week. By June, there were almost 17,000 every week.

Dr Ann Wales, programme director at digital health and care innovation centre, said: “The NearMe initiative is a great example of how libraries are becoming active partners in the delivery of health and care.

“It shows how libraries are ideally positioned to provide a go-to place for health information and support in their communities and confirms the key role of libraries in addressing digital inequalities.”

A drop-in session at Elgin library will run between 2pm-4pm on Thursday, August 25 will give Moray residents the chance to find out more.

Individuals are able pre-book NearMe appointments by phoning 01343 562600.