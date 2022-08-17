Surgical operations postponed for a second week at Dr Gray’s Hospital due to drainage pipe leak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Surgical operations postponed for a second week at Dr Gray’s Hospital due to drainage pipe leak

By Michelle Henderson
August 17, 2022, 4:48 pm Updated: August 17, 2022, 5:12 pm
Two of the hospital's operating theatres remains out of orders.
Surgical operations at Dr Gray’s Hospital have been postponed for a second week.

Health bosses were forced to cancel all elective surgeries last week after a dislodged drainage pipe caused a substantial leak in three of the hospital’s four operating theatres.

A full-scale clean-up has been under way in an effort to restore the Moray hospital to working order.

One operating theatre has now been brought back into use as the remaining two stay closed.

All elective surgeries have been postponed this week, with only emergency surgeries being conducted.

Patient safety remains top priority

Maternity services have also returned to normal as the birthing pool in ward three has reopened.

Dr Gray’s Hospital general manager Alasdair Pattinson has apologised for the disruption this has caused patients.

He said: “What’s most important is that we continue to put the safety of our staff and patients first and we are making good progress in getting everything back up and running as soon as we can.

All elective surgeries have been cancelled at Dr Gray’s for the time being. Picture by Jason Hedges.

“The disruption has clearly generated significant inconvenience for patients, relatives, and staff alike and I would like to extend my apologies once again to everyone whose treatment has been postponed or provided in a health care setting elsewhere.”

What work is still being done at Dr Gray’s?

NHS Grampian health officials carried out assessments on the theatre’s equipment and infrastructure to establish the extent of the damage.

The damaged pipework has been repaired and restored, with plans to modernise the plumbing system now being rolled out.

Industrial level cleaning has also been carried out on the facilities over the course of the last week as further deep cleaning of rooms and equipment remains ongoing.

The theatre’s ventilation systems has also been checked as all the IT systems are brought back online.

However, the operating theatres will remain off limits until further notice as an examination of the air quality is conducted.

NHS Grampian says infection control and prevention remains a “priority.”

Further updates are expected in the coming days.

Mr Pattinson said the entire operation has been a “team effort.”

He added: “Thank you to my whole team here at Dr Gray’s as well as everyone who’s supporting us from across NHS Grampian. It is very much a team effort and the hours, the commitment put in doesn’t go unnoticed.”

