‘Fighting like rats in a sack’: What YOU think about Moray Council after Christopher Price’s resignation

It has been a tumultuous time since the new Moray Council was formed.

The senior team has had a revamp amid multiple resignations.

And the latest councillor to resign in a shock move this week is Buckie Lib Dem Christopher Price.

He said he had to quit because he couldn’t do his day job and keep up with council duties at the same time.

Earlier this month, Convener Marc Macrae left his role to clear his name after allegations over past behaviour.

Since then co-leader of the council and the Tory group Neil McLennan left the administration after his colleagues held votes of no confidence in him.

New leadership was appointed last week.

Meanwhile, Conservative councillor for Heldon and Laich James Allan left the administration, leaving the Conservative administration with nine members.

Latest development at Moray Council

Earlier today, we broke the news that Buckie councillor Christopher Price had resigned after just three months in the role.

The Liberal Democrat said his shock resignation was due to struggling to balance his council duties with his full-time job.

Some were shocked, while others raised concerns about the news.

Here’s what you had to say.

Your views on Chris Price departure

Gary Davidson, 70, who is retired said Moray Council is “becoming a laugh stock.”

He said: “Since the new council was formed, there has been major problems.

“It is getting embarrassing, Moray Council is becoming a laugh stock across Scotland.

“People just want councillors to get on with their jobs and help towns.”

Sarah Edwards, a 30-year-old shop assistant said she “honestly didn’t know” who Mr Price was.

However, she added: “It is key that we get a councillor able to fully commit to the role.”

Joiner Steven Parks, 42, said: “It is annoying as it is another problem at the council.

“However in a weird good way, the by-election gives us a chance to vote after the ward being uncontested the last time.”

Robert Peters, a 23-year-old student, said: “I think it is shocking as the by-election will cost the council a lot of money.

“However, at least he did the decent thing, instead of just staying.”

‘We want councillors that represent their constituents.’

Paul Donaldson said: “The lesson here surely must be, don’t put yourself up as a paper candidate in an election unless you’re prepared for the possibility that you might be elected.”

Hilary Lamont added: “Councillors choose to stand, supposedly to represent the interests of their constituents – not their party.

“When will Moray Council stop fighting like rats in a sack, and get on with the job they signed up to do?”

Former Forres SNP councillor Aaron Mclean raised concerns over the cost to the council.

He said: “Lib Dems obviously put up a candidate who had no intention of ever taking on the role and got in due to the failure of others to raise a additional candidate.

“Maybe Alex Cole Hamilton can stump up the extra cost this by election will cost Moray Council?”