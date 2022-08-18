‘Fighting like rats in a sack’: What YOU think about Moray Council after Christopher Price’s resignation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

‘Fighting like rats in a sack’: What YOU think about Moray Council after Christopher Price’s resignation

By Sean McAngus
August 18, 2022, 5:00 pm
Christopher Price, left, with Buckie councillors Neil McLennan and Sonya Warren. Picture by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
It has been a tumultuous time since the new Moray Council was formed.

The senior team has had a revamp amid multiple resignations.

And the latest councillor to resign in a shock move this week is Buckie Lib Dem Christopher Price.

He said he had to quit because he couldn’t do his day job and keep up with council duties at the same time.

Earlier this month, Convener Marc Macrae left his role to clear his name after allegations over past behaviour. 

Since then co-leader of the council and the Tory group Neil McLennan left the administration after his colleagues held votes of no confidence in him.

New leadership was appointed last week.

Meanwhile, Conservative councillor for Heldon and Laich James Allan left the administration, leaving the Conservative administration with nine members.

Latest development at Moray Council

Earlier today, we broke the news that Buckie councillor Christopher Price had resigned after just three months in the role.

The Liberal Democrat said his shock resignation was due to struggling to balance his council duties with his full-time job.

Chris Price.

Some were shocked, while others raised concerns about the news.

Here’s what you had to say.

Your views on Chris Price departure

Gary Davidson, 70, who is retired said Moray Council is “becoming a laugh stock.”

He said: “Since the new council was formed, there has been major problems.

“It is getting embarrassing, Moray Council is becoming a laugh stock across Scotland.

“People just want councillors to get on with their jobs and help towns.”

Sarah Edwards, a 30-year-old shop assistant said she “honestly didn’t know” who Mr Price was.

However, she added: “It is key that we get a councillor able to fully commit to the role.”

Moray Council

Joiner Steven Parks, 42, said: “It is annoying as it is another problem at the council.

“However in a weird good way, the by-election gives us a chance to vote after the ward being uncontested the last time.”

Robert Peters, a 23-year-old student, said: “I think it is shocking as the by-election will cost the council a lot of money.

“However, at least he did the decent thing, instead of just staying.”

‘We want councillors that represent their constituents.’

Paul Donaldson said: “The lesson here surely must be, don’t put yourself up as a paper candidate in an election unless you’re prepared for the possibility that you might be elected.”

Hilary Lamont added: “Councillors choose to stand, supposedly to represent the interests of their constituents – not their party.

“When will Moray Council stop fighting like rats in a sack, and get on with the job they signed up to do?”

Former Forres councillor Aaron McLean.

Former Forres SNP councillor Aaron Mclean raised concerns over the cost to the council.

He said: “Lib Dems obviously put up a candidate who had no intention of ever taking on the role and got in due to the failure of others to raise a additional candidate.

“Maybe Alex Cole Hamilton can stump up the extra cost this by election will cost Moray Council?”

