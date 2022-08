[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Logan Simpson has been reported missing from the Keith Grammar School area.

The 14-year-old was last seen there at around 9.30am on Thursday.

Logan is described as being 5ft 2ins tall and has blonde hair which is dyed brown.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a black hooded top with grey jogging bottoms.

Anyone who thinks they may have seen Logan or who has information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 0896 of August 18.