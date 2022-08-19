Teenager, 15, charged following Elgin Poundland blaze

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Teenager, 15, charged following Elgin Poundland blaze

By Ross Hempseed
August 19, 2022, 8:58 am Updated: August 19, 2022, 9:04 am
poundland fire
Emergency services at the scene. Picture by Michelle Henderson

A 15-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a fire at Poundland in Elgin.

Ten fire crews were called to tackle the blaze at the High Street store after the alarm was raised at about 6pm on August 10.

The shop, which was being refurbished, was extensively damaged and will be closed until further notice.

Police and the fire service launched a joint investigation, and confirmed earlier this week they were treating it as “suspicious”.

Officers have today confirmed a 15-year-old has been charged and a report will go to the procurator fiscal.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 6.10pm on Friday, 12 August, 2022, officers were called to a report of a fire within a building on High Street, Elgin.

“A 15-year-old male youth has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Moray

To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. From Shannon O'Rourke FB page Picture shows; Liam Thomson. Moray. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; 18/08/2022
New dad subjected girlfriend to months of abuse and refused to fund nappies for…
Officials say the closure at Cullen West Pier has been imposed to ensure the safety of the general public and harbour users.
Cullen West Pier partially closed due to safety concerns
military jet raf lossiemouth
RAF Lossiemouth launch Poseidon P8 for its first ever search and rescue mission
0
Members of the Moray local review body voted in favour of granting an appeal to install uPVG windows in a C listed building on Findochty conservation area.
uPVC windows approved for listed building in Findochty conservation area
0
Volunteers at Moray Food Plus. Picture by Jason Hedges.
Moray foodbank records 110% increase in users - as number of people seeking cold…
0
Police are appealing for information to find Logan Simpson.
Teen Logan Simpson, 14, reported missing from Keith
0
Chris Price has already been elected as a Buckie councillor.
Christopher Price resignation: Moray Labour demands Lib Dems pay by-election costs
0
Christopher Price, left, with Buckie councillors Neil McLennan and Sonya Warren. Picture by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
'Fighting like rats in a sack': What YOU think about Moray Council after Christopher…
0
Macduff Aquarium is one of the venues taking part in Doors Open Days. Picture by Jason Hedges.
IN FULL: All the places taking part in Doors Open Day in Aberdeen, Highlands,…
0
RAF Lossiemouth Typhoon jet
RAF Lossiemouth Typhoons join major exercise in Australia
0

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Teenager in court after £70,000 heroin and crack cocaine seizure
Ceannabeinne Beach, near Durness, with plenty of campers present. Photo: Andy Walker.
Call for wild camping ban at Highland beaches impacted by NC500 tourists
1
Blue-green algae in Loch Leven in 2020. Photo by Steve Brown / DCT Media.
Fresh blue-green algae warning for pet owners given by Highland Council
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. From Shannon O'Rourke FB page Picture shows; Liam Thomson. Moray. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; 18/08/2022
New dad subjected girlfriend to months of abuse and refused to fund nappies for…
Roger Owen , chairman of the Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire group of the Scottish Wildlife Trust. He's concerned about Aberdeen City Council plans to plant 15,000 trees on Scotstown Moor, All photos: Kath Flannery.
Please don't plant 15,000 trees in Aberdeen nature reserve, says wildlife group
0
Portlethen. Hillside Primary School out-of-school club faces a bleak future after it was hit with an eye-watering 300% rent increase. CR0037353 05/08/22 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
Out of school club lives to play another year
0