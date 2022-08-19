Teenager, 15, charged following Elgin Poundland blaze

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 15-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a fire at Poundland in Elgin.

Ten fire crews were called to tackle the blaze at the High Street store after the alarm was raised at about 6pm on August 10.

The shop, which was being refurbished, was extensively damaged and will be closed until further notice.

Police and the fire service launched a joint investigation, and confirmed earlier this week they were treating it as “suspicious”.

Officers have today confirmed a 15-year-old has been charged and a report will go to the procurator fiscal.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 6.10pm on Friday, 12 August, 2022, officers were called to a report of a fire within a building on High Street, Elgin.

“A 15-year-old male youth has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”