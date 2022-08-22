Three boys aged 13 and 14 charged following Keith thefts

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three boys have been charged in connection with a number of thefts in the Keith area.

The incidents took place on Thursday and Friday last week.

Two of the teens are aged 14 and the other youth is 13.

Police said they will be reported to the relevant authorities for consideration.

Detective Sergeant Steven Young said: “I would like to thank members of the local community for their co-operation and assistance during our investigation.

“If anyone has any concerns regarding criminality in their area, please contact us and be assured that we will act.”