Inside look at No 51 Squadron RAF Regiment at RAF Lossiemouth ahead of Cyprus deployment

By Sean McAngus
September 1, 2022, 5:00 pm
51 Squadron RAF Regiment sniper with his 338 rifle. Picture by Jason Hedges.
51 Squadron RAF Regiment sniper with his 338 rifle. Picture by Jason Hedges.

RAF Lossiemouth’s 51 Squadron often goes under the radar – at least in the public eye.

When the RAF is mentioned, it is fair to say that the Poseidons and Typhoons grab the headlines.

However, there is so much more to the air force.

This unit operates under the 5 Force Protection Wing which also has the 2622 Squadron RAuxAF Regiment which recruits and trains RAF Police and RAF Regiment Reserve personnel.

Reporter Sean McAngus and photographer Jason Hedges visited the Moray base to find out more ahead of their winter deployment to Akrotiri.

In Cyprus, they will protect facilities and assist in Middle East operations.

A sniper with his 338 Rifle.
Gunners with their GPMG (general Purpose Machine gun)
Gunners all kitted out.
A sniper with his 338 Rifle uncover.
Members of 51 Squadron RAF Regiment based at RAF Lossiemouth.
Patrol handler Cpl Kennedy with Gina.
Dog Gina taking part in training.

Cyprus deployment

Wing Commander John Kirkman who oversees the 5 Force Protection Wing explained: “We’ll be deploying personnel to take over at the Cyprus base in winter.

“We will be responsible for providing key security to the RAF’s area.

“It involves active defence and the ability to deploy teams into the broader Middle East for operations.

“On home soil, we also provide security.”

Gunners (Air Specialists) preparing for deployment.

Meanwhile, some reservists have the opportunity to join the deployment.

The reserve squadron attracts people from different backgrounds, from physics teacher to chef via many other professions.

Officer Commanding 2622 (Highland) Squadron, Squadron Leader Chris Beckley said: “It is quite exciting that some of the reserve personnel will have the chance to volunteer to join on this operation.

“People usually have to train for around 27 days per year.

“We have a huge variety of people from different careers and ages which is great.

“They are trained in infantry skills and law enforcement.”

RAF police’s role

Patrol/Handler Cpl Kennedy with Gina at RAF Lossiemouth.<br />Pictures by Jason Hedges.

The RAF police plays a central role in maintaining the base’s security.

We met serving officer Nathan who has been in his current role for four years and served for 12 years in RAF.

He took us to see former police dog Gina being put through her paces in training by his colleague.

Gina in action.<br />Picture by Jason Hedges.

He explained: “Military working dogs are really important for the RAF.

“We have around 22 dogs and their roles can vary from guiding patrols, vehicle searches and we often work with Police Scotland on drug operations.

“Dog don’t stay with one handler forever, they move around just like personnel.

“You quickly build up a bond after operations and training.”

Short term training teams help other countries

Over the years, the 5 Force Protection Wing have delivered intensive courses to allies.

This includes force protection, counterintelligence, special investigations, military working dogs, tactical intelligence, officer training and close quarter battle.

Up until 2020, they were providing training to their Nigerian counterparts.

This training proved crucial in countering threats such as the Boko Haram insurgency in the North East.

A Royal Airforce Force Police training team conducting training in Nigeria with the Nigerian Air Force Air police.

Commander Kirkman said: “The five Force Protection Wing and 51 Squadron has a long standing history in deployments and helping other countries.

“In previous years we have visited Nigeria to provide training which they put straight into action.

“This partnership is currently being adjusted to meet their needs.”

He also revealed that a member of the No 51 Squadron RAF Regiment is currently involved in the UK’s major operation to provide vital training for Ukrainians as they continue to fight off the Russians.

How they prepare for close conflict?

Gunners (Air Specialists) inside the close quarter battle hangar.
Gunners in action.
Gunners scan room.
Gun used for gunners.
Gunners' kit.
The close battle quarter is designed to help gunners clear rooms and improve awareness.

 

On our visit, we were also taken around the close quarter battle hangar where personnel do some training to prepare themselves for when they are called into action.

Flight Lieutenant (Flt Lt) Martyn Clarke believes the ongoing Ukraine conflict reinforces the importance of being able to fight in close spaces.

Flt LT Clarke said: “Seeing the Ukraine conflict unfold on our TV screens shows the importance of being prepared for close contact conflict.

“A lot of fighting is taking place in the urban areas.

It is all about situation awareness and repeating it so personnel get use to it.

Flt LT Clarke

“This closed battle quarter is used for training with personnel using paintball rounds.

“It looks like an office and shows different obstacles like closed doors and fridges and suites where people can hide.”

