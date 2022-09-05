Burghead and Hopeman doctor surgery closures could make four-hour public transport roundtrips for appointments permanent

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Doctor surgeries in Burghead and Hopeman have been put forward for permanent closure after being shut since March 2020 due to Covid.

The branches are part of the Lossiemouth-based Moray Coast Medical Practice with affected patients instead being offered in-person, online and video appointments at the larger base.

Concerns have been raised from locals about the four-hour public transport roundtrip to travel just eight miles from the villages to consultations due to the need of having to change bus in Elgin.

A minibus won in a P&J competition has been used to provide a direct link.

Stagecoach timetables show it takes about 75 minutes to travel from Burghead to Lossiemouth by the 32 and 33C bus service.

Meanwhile, unless patients are able to get to the medical practice and have their appointment within 25 minutes, they face an 85-minute wait for a return trip hope – adding up to a 3hr 57min round trip for a journey.

It is estimated that a fit person can walk the journey in less than three hours.

Burghead and Hopeman surgeries ‘valued by residents’

Health and Social Care Moray has launched a 12-week consultation for residents to have their say on the future of the Burghead and Hopeman surgeries.

Moray Coast Medical Practice has worked across all three locations for more than 30 years when rules around healthcare premises were less restrictive.

Discussions have been ongoing with patients and staff about the future of the buildings for several years.

Iain Macdonald, Health and Social Care Moray’s locality manager for Lossiemouth, said: “The branch surgeries have been a feature of Burghead and Hopeman for many years and are much valued by local residents. Their permanent closure would have an ongoing impact on patients.

“Undertaking the formal consultation exercise will give patients the opportunity to respond to the proposal before any decision is taken by the IJB.”

How to have your say in consultation

All patients over 16 years old have been sent a consultation pack to have their say on the proposals.

The 12-week consultation opens on Thursday, September 8 and runs until Friday, December 16.

Two public meetings, which both run from 6.30pm to 8pm, have also been scheduled.

Hopeman Memorial Hall: Thursday, October 27

Burghead Community Hall: Monday, November 14

Details are also available on the Health and Social Care Moray website HERE