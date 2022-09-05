Burghead and Hopeman doctor surgery closures could make four-hour public transport roundtrips for appointments permanent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Burghead and Hopeman doctor surgery closures could make four-hour public transport roundtrips for appointments permanent

David Mackay By David Mackay
September 5, 2022, 12:09 pm Updated: September 5, 2022, 6:22 pm
Moray Coast Medical Practice in Lossiemouth. Photo: Jasperimage
Moray Coast Medical Practice in Lossiemouth. Photo: Jasperimage

Doctor surgeries in Burghead and Hopeman have been put forward for permanent closure after being shut since March 2020 due to Covid.

The branches are part of the Lossiemouth-based Moray Coast Medical Practice with affected patients instead being offered in-person, online and video appointments at the larger base.

Concerns have been raised from locals about the four-hour public transport roundtrip to travel just eight miles from the villages to consultations due to the need of having to change bus in Elgin.

A minibus won in a P&J competition has been used to provide a direct link.

Stagecoach timetables show it takes about 75 minutes to travel from Burghead to Lossiemouth by the 32 and 33C bus service.

Meanwhile, unless patients are able to get to the medical practice and have their appointment within 25 minutes, they face an 85-minute wait for a return trip hope – adding up to a 3hr 57min round trip for a journey.

It is estimated that a fit person can walk the journey in less than three hours.

Burghead and Cummingston Community Council used a minibus won in a P&J competition to transport patients to appointments in Lossiemouth. Pictured: Committee member Jim Patterson. Photo: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Burghead and Hopeman surgeries ‘valued by residents’

Health and Social Care Moray has launched a 12-week consultation for residents to have their say on the future of the Burghead and Hopeman surgeries.

Moray Coast Medical Practice has worked across all three locations for more than 30 years when rules around healthcare premises were less restrictive.

Doctor’s surgery in Burghead. Photo: Google

Discussions have been ongoing with patients and staff about the future of the buildings for several years.

Iain Macdonald, Health and Social Care Moray’s locality manager for Lossiemouth, said: “The branch surgeries have been a feature of Burghead and Hopeman for many years and are much valued by local residents. Their permanent closure would have an ongoing impact on patients.

“Undertaking the formal consultation exercise will give patients the opportunity to respond to the proposal before any decision is taken by the IJB.”

How to have your say in consultation

All patients over 16 years old have been sent a consultation pack to have their say on the proposals.

The 12-week consultation opens on Thursday, September 8 and runs until Friday, December 16.

Two public meetings, which both run from 6.30pm to 8pm, have also been scheduled.

  • Hopeman Memorial Hall: Thursday, October 27
  • Burghead Community Hall: Monday, November 14

Details are also available on the Health and Social Care Moray website HERE

[[title]]

[[text]]
