Bosses apologise as investigation launched into Forres care home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Bosses apologise as investigation launched into Forres care home

By Sean McAngus
September 21, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: September 21, 2022, 2:17 pm
Probe into Cathay Care Home in Forres.
Probe into Cathay Care Home in Forres.

Health and Social Care Moray is leading a large-scale inquiry at Cathay Care Home amid concerns over “quality issues”.

This comes after the Care Inspectorate raised some concerns about the quality of care at the Forres care home.

Health and Social Care Moray is working closely with Care Concern, the registered operator of the care home.

It is also working with partner agencies including the Care Inspectorate to ensure the safety and wellbeing of residents.

A Health and Social Care Moray spokeswoman confirmed: “The large-scale inquiry (LSI) has been initiated under Adult Support and Protection legislation after concerns were raised in respect of quality issues within the home.

“We have contacted the 41 residents and their relatives to inform them.

Health and Social Care Moray.

The spokeswoman added that specially-trained social workers will support residents through the process.

She continued: “They and their relatives will be kept updated as the LSI progresses.

“We are continuing to work closely with Care Concern – who are the registered operators of Cathay Care Home – their staff and partner agencies to ensure the health and wellbeing of Cathay residents.”

‘We are sorry that the home has fallen short’

A spokeswoman for Cathay Care Home apologised for the issues and said they are “confident” they can address them.

She added: “We take our responsibilities as a provider of care extremely seriously and we are sorry that the home has fallen short of the standards we want and that residents and their loved ones rightly expect.

“Moray Health and Social Care Partnership will have our full support throughout this investigation.

Cathay Care Home in Forres.

“We have recruited a new leadership team who will be working closely with them to address areas of concern.

“We are confident that the issues raised by the Care Inspectorate will be quickly resolved within the timescales in our action plan.

“The health, wellbeing and safety of our residents is our absolute priority. We will continue to work closely with stakeholders to ensure we are providing the highest quality care for every resident.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Moray

Emergency services were called to the crash just after 3pm. Picture by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Man airlifted to hospital after one-car crash on A98 near Fochabers
0
Douglas Ross.
Douglas Ross rivals ridicule Tory leader over bogus appointment
A snow blizzard combined with high winds covers the A98 in Buckie, Moray in the winter of 2021. Picture by Jason Hedges.
Will there be snow on roads before the end of September?
0
Drones will be used to deliver food to an Argyll school.
Moray MSP backs proposals for drones to deliver parcels to save rural residents on…
0
Everyday heroes Covid-19 King Charles III
North and north-east invitees 'honoured' to represent home communities at Queen's funeral in London
0
Liz Allan's mental health has suffered during the her ordeal with Ovo. Photo: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Moray home in 10-month wait for new electricity meter while getting £1,136 bill for…
0
Keighly Goudie announced as Labour candidate for Buckie By-election.
Buckie by-election: Labour announce NHS nurse as their candidate
0
Dozens of ducks were killed and injured following the attack.
Woman charged after 80 ducks killed by dogs at Elgin farm
0
Seniors carrying out the commemorative walk to mark 70 years of the Queen's service. Picture by Jason Hedges.
Gordonstoun pupils mark Queen's 70-year reign with 70-minute walk after ‘emotional' funeral viewing
0
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II being carried by pallbearers at the State Funeral held at Westminster Abbey, London. Picture date: Monday September 19, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story FUNERAL Queen. Photo credit should read: Peter Byrne/PA Wire
The last procession: Queen laid to rest after emotional public farewell
0

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen University cuts ties to teaching fund linked to slave trade
Zac and Lucas are looking to help Aberdeen's homeless. Supplied by Alan Mackenzie.
Help feed Aberdeen's homeless by donating McDonald's monopoly vouchers to these youngsters
0
Two whisky distillers have been sanctioned for breaking the advertising code.
'Alcohol does not have therapeutic properties' Distillers Smokehead and Stag's Breath broke whisky advertising…
0
A man will appear in court.
Man, 25, charged with attempted housebreakings in Dyce
0
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Renee MacRae murder trial Picture shows; Renee MacRae. n/a. Supplied by N/A Date; Unknown
Renee MacRae murder accused tried to buy a new part for car because he…
Two motorcyclists were flown to hospital following a crash on the A9 between Brora and Golspie. Pic: Scotpic
Police investigation after two taken to hospital in bike crash on A9 near Brora
0

Editor's Picks