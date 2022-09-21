Bosses apologise as investigation launched into Forres care home

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Health and Social Care Moray is leading a large-scale inquiry at Cathay Care Home amid concerns over “quality issues”.

This comes after the Care Inspectorate raised some concerns about the quality of care at the Forres care home.

Health and Social Care Moray is working closely with Care Concern, the registered operator of the care home.

It is also working with partner agencies including the Care Inspectorate to ensure the safety and wellbeing of residents.

A Health and Social Care Moray spokeswoman confirmed: “The large-scale inquiry (LSI) has been initiated under Adult Support and Protection legislation after concerns were raised in respect of quality issues within the home.

“We have contacted the 41 residents and their relatives to inform them.

The spokeswoman added that specially-trained social workers will support residents through the process.

She continued: “They and their relatives will be kept updated as the LSI progresses.

“We are continuing to work closely with Care Concern – who are the registered operators of Cathay Care Home – their staff and partner agencies to ensure the health and wellbeing of Cathay residents.”

‘We are sorry that the home has fallen short’

A spokeswoman for Cathay Care Home apologised for the issues and said they are “confident” they can address them.

She added: “We take our responsibilities as a provider of care extremely seriously and we are sorry that the home has fallen short of the standards we want and that residents and their loved ones rightly expect.

“Moray Health and Social Care Partnership will have our full support throughout this investigation.

“We have recruited a new leadership team who will be working closely with them to address areas of concern.

“We are confident that the issues raised by the Care Inspectorate will be quickly resolved within the timescales in our action plan.

“The health, wellbeing and safety of our residents is our absolute priority. We will continue to work closely with stakeholders to ensure we are providing the highest quality care for every resident.”