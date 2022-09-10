Parking charges in Elgin dropped after Queen’s death but fees remain across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Parking charges in Elgin dropped after Queen’s death but fees remain across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Highlands

David Mackay By David Mackay
September 10, 2022, 2:47 pm Updated: September 10, 2022, 2:57 pm
Parking charges have been suspended in Elgin after the Queen's death.
Parking charges have been suspended in Elgin after the Queen's death.

Parking charges have been dropped by Moray Council in Elgin to give people free access to sign books of condolence to pay tribute to the Queen.

Books were opened across the region, including at St Giles Church in the town, following the death of Her Majesty.

Elgin is currently the only community in Moray to charge for parking with free access already available in Buckie, Aberlour, Lossiemouth, Keith and Forres where other locations are.

Seymour Monro Lord Lieutenant of Moray signs the book of condolence in St Giles Church in Elgin. Photo: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Now the council has confirmed fees have been waived in Elgin to encourage access to the books and floral tribute gardens.

A statement on the local authority website says parking charges will be dropped for as long as the national mourning period lasts, which is expected to be about 12 days.

What about other councils?

Aberdeenshire Council has confirmed it has no plans to relax parking charges across the region during the period.

A spokesman stressed the authority was directing people to an online book of condolence.

Meanwhile, the council is also running free shuttle buses from Ballater and Braemar to Balmoral to allow people to lay flowers outside the Queen’s private home.

Highland Council told the Press & Journal it was planning no changes to its parking charges.

The Lord Provost of Aberdeen David Cameron in his role as The Queen’s Lord Lieutenant laying a wreath on the grassed area outside Marischal College. Picture by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

A spokeswoman said: “Arrangements for signing books of condolence online are available on our website.

“Books of condolence can also be signed in various locations across the Highlands and these are listed on our website.”

Aberdeen City Council did not respond directly to whether it was relaxing fees or not – only saying it was directing people to online books of condolence.

A spokesman added: “In line with local authorities across the UK, Aberdeen City Council has been directing residents to the virtual book of condolence set up by the Royal Household.

“Residents unable to go online at home can do so at city libraries when open, where staff are available to support them.”

Neither Shetland, Orkney or Western Isles councils routinely charge for parking.

IN FULL: All the places you can pay your respects to the Queen across the north and north-east

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Moray

Laying flowers at Balmoral. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
North and north-east schools expected to close for Queen’s funeral
0
King Charles III. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire
Where and when are the proclamation ceremonies across the north and north-east?
0
A Jubilee flag laid out among the floral tributes Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
GALLERY: Floral tributes laid as people pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II
King Charles III delivers his address to the nation and the Commonwealth from Buckingham Palace. Photo: PA
King Charles III addresses the nation for first time after death of Queen
0
The Queen's insignia appears across countless official UK buildings, documents and other items. Photo: Shutterstock
Charles is King: How will UK money, stamps and passports change?
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Court Picture shows; Graham Thom appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.. Elgin. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Rogue trader ordered to repay hundreds of pounds to customers he defrauded over Facebook
The Queen often visited the school for formal and informal occasions. Supplied by Gordonstoun School.
'We remember her as mum': Gordonstoun mourns death of the Queen as former pupil…
Conservative councillor for Keith and Cullen Donald Gat feels bringing Moray's empty homes back into use would ease housing issues.
Could bringing Moray's 4,000 empty homes back into use help solve housing problems?
1
Diane and Munish Tandon at their grocery shop in Keith. Pictures by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
'Use them or lose them': Moray grocery store owner makes desperate plea for support…
0
*****COURT - NO BYLINE PLEASE***** Picture taken - Picture shows Mr Ian Wilcox near Elgin Sheriff Court in Elgin, Moray.
'Colombian cartels need not worry': Amateur cannabis grower's plants had 'little to no value'

More from Press and Journal

Mourners have been boarding buses at Balmoral through the day. Photo: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Extra capacity added to Balmoral shuttle buses to take mourners to gates
Post Thumbnail
GINGER GAIRDNER: We need to stop relying on peat
0
CR0037 Balmoral pics In pic........ Tributes and flowers outside Balmoral **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 09-09-2022
Queen's Cortege: Public asked not to throw flowers
0
Members of the Royal Family look at the floral tributes outside Balmoral. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Royal Family embrace each other as they view countless flowers left at Balmoral gates
Kim's corgi tribute outside the gates of Balmoral. Photo: Kami Thomson, September 9, 2022.
Woman travels two hours to Balmoral with homemade corgi tribute
0
Laying flowers at Balmoral. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
North and north-east schools expected to close for Queen’s funeral
0