Parking charges in Elgin dropped after Queen’s death but fees remain across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Highlands

Parking charges have been dropped by Moray Council in Elgin to give people free access to sign books of condolence to pay tribute to the Queen.

Books were opened across the region, including at St Giles Church in the town, following the death of Her Majesty.

Elgin is currently the only community in Moray to charge for parking with free access already available in Buckie, Aberlour, Lossiemouth, Keith and Forres where other locations are.

Now the council has confirmed fees have been waived in Elgin to encourage access to the books and floral tribute gardens.

A statement on the local authority website says parking charges will be dropped for as long as the national mourning period lasts, which is expected to be about 12 days.

What about other councils?

Aberdeenshire Council has confirmed it has no plans to relax parking charges across the region during the period.

A spokesman stressed the authority was directing people to an online book of condolence.

Meanwhile, the council is also running free shuttle buses from Ballater and Braemar to Balmoral to allow people to lay flowers outside the Queen’s private home.

Highland Council told the Press & Journal it was planning no changes to its parking charges.

A spokeswoman said: “Arrangements for signing books of condolence online are available on our website.

“Books of condolence can also be signed in various locations across the Highlands and these are listed on our website.”

Aberdeen City Council did not respond directly to whether it was relaxing fees or not – only saying it was directing people to online books of condolence.

A spokesman added: “In line with local authorities across the UK, Aberdeen City Council has been directing residents to the virtual book of condolence set up by the Royal Household.

“Residents unable to go online at home can do so at city libraries when open, where staff are available to support them.”

Neither Shetland, Orkney or Western Isles councils routinely charge for parking.