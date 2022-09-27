Cost-of-living protests to be held in Elgin and Aberdeen this weekend

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cost-of-living protests will be held in Elgin and Aberdeen this weekend.

Campaigners will take to the streets on Saturday to demand action from the government to ease the pressure on struggling families.

In Aberdeen, community groups, trade unions and individuals will take part in the national Enough is Enough demonstration.

Aberdeen TUC and Grampian Peoples Assembly will lead the event, which coincides with a rise in energy bills of up to £2,500 for an average family.

Fears are mounting that as energy and food prices rise, thousands of families are being forced to choose between heating or eating.

The demonstration will take place outside Marischal College on Broad Street from 11am-1pm on Saturday.

Meanwhile in Elgin, a similar demonstration – independent of the Enough is Enough movement – will be taking place at the same time.

‘If places like Moray start taking to the streets, the government will realise something big is happening’

David Blair has organised the protest at Elgin Plainstones, and is keen to stress it is open to everyone – no matter their political affiliation.

The tree surgeon, who lives in the town with his partner said: “Moray might be a small community and distant from the centres of power, but we hope that if places like Moray start taking to the streets, our governments will realise something big is happening in this country.

“We want to make demands that are specific to our community and have been missed in the national debate.”

He believes rural areas, like much of Moray, will be badly hit due to the number of households that rely on heating oil.

Heating oil is not covered by the energy price cap, and its sharp increase has left many in the north-east under pressure.

In March, homeowners reported seeing prices nearly three times what it was last year.

Small businesses need support

Mr Blair also believes due to the “unusually high number of small, locally owned businesses” in Moray, there needs to be more support for small businesses.

Small businesses are also not covered by the energy price cap – unlike households.

He says that the long distances Moray tradespeople have to travel to reach the same number of customers means they are more exposed to increasing fuel prices too.

Last week, the Federation of Small Businesses Scotland said one in six Scottish small businesses are seriously considering planning to shrink, shut or sell within the next month.

Although Mr Blair is a member of the Moray Labour Party, he wants the protest to be open to all political parties.

It is his belief that both the Scottish and UK governments could be doing more to help.

‘Those running the country need to change priorities’

He was echoed by Aberdeen TUC president Graeme Farquar and Grampian Peoples Assembly spokesman Tommy Campbell, who said the existing crisis is not sustainable.

Mr Farquar said: “Most people in poverty now live in a working household, and any pay deal below inflation is a pay cut. This is not acceptable or sustainable.”

Mr Campbell said: “We have seen the budget give major tax cuts for the rich, and withdraw a corporation tax rise. At the same time energy-producing companies are making record profits. How can this be justified when food banks are running out of food, and families are living in fear of the next fuel bill? If there is enough money to help the rich and prolong wars, there is enough to look after the people of Aberdeen. We need those running the country to change their priorities.”

