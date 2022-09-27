Cost-of-living protests to be held in Elgin and Aberdeen this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Cost-of-living protests to be held in Elgin and Aberdeen this weekend

By Cameron Roy
September 27, 2022, 5:25 pm
David Blair is organising the protest at the Plainstones. Supplied by David Blair.
David Blair is organising the protest at the Plainstones. Supplied by David Blair.

Cost-of-living protests will be held in Elgin and Aberdeen this weekend.

Campaigners will take to the streets on Saturday to demand action from the government to ease the pressure on struggling families.

In Aberdeen, community groups, trade unions and individuals will take part in the national Enough is Enough demonstration.

Aberdeen TUC and Grampian Peoples Assembly will lead the event, which coincides with a rise in energy bills of up to £2,500 for an average family.

Fears are mounting that as energy and food prices rise, thousands of families are being forced to choose between heating or eating.

The demonstration will take place outside Marischal College on Broad Street from 11am-1pm on Saturday.

Meanwhile in Elgin, a similar demonstration – independent of the Enough is Enough movement – will be taking place at the same time.

‘If places like Moray start taking to the streets, the government will realise something big is happening’

David Blair has organised the protest at Elgin Plainstones, and is keen to stress it is open to everyone – no matter their political affiliation.

The tree surgeon, who lives in the town with his partner said: “Moray might be a small community and distant from the centres of power, but we hope that if places like Moray start taking to the streets, our governments will realise something big is happening in this country.

“We want to make demands that are specific to our community and have been missed in the national debate.”

He believes rural areas, like much of Moray, will be badly hit due to the number of households that rely on heating oil.

Heating oil is not covered by the energy price cap, and its sharp increase has left many in the north-east under pressure.

In March, homeowners reported seeing prices nearly three times what it was last year.

Small businesses need support

Mr Blair also believes due to the “unusually high number of small, locally owned businesses” in Moray, there needs to be more support for small businesses.

Small businesses are also not covered by the energy price cap – unlike households.

He says that the long distances Moray tradespeople have to travel to reach the same number of customers means they are more exposed to increasing fuel prices too.

Last week, the Federation of Small Businesses Scotland said one in six Scottish small businesses are seriously considering planning to shrink, shut or sell within the next month.

Although Mr Blair is a member of the Moray Labour Party, he wants the protest to be open to all political parties.

It is his belief that both the Scottish and UK governments could be doing more to help.

‘Those running the country need to change priorities’

He was echoed by Aberdeen TUC president Graeme Farquar and Grampian Peoples Assembly spokesman Tommy Campbell, who said the existing crisis is not sustainable.

Mr Farquar said: “Most people in poverty now live in a working household, and any pay deal below inflation is a pay cut. This is not acceptable or sustainable.”

Mr Campbell said: “We have seen the budget give major tax cuts for the rich, and withdraw a corporation tax rise. At the same time energy-producing companies are making record profits. How can this be justified when food banks are running out of food, and families are living in fear of the next fuel bill? If there is enough money to help the rich and prolong wars, there is enough to look after the people of Aberdeen. We need those running the country to change their priorities.”

  • The Press and Journal and Evening Express are working to highlight the help that is available to anyone struggling to feed themselves. The Big Food Appeal is designed to signpost people to their nearest foodbank, and debunk the myths around who can get help. 

For more information, or to get involved with The Big Food Appeal, click here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Moray

Green councillor Draeyk Van Der Horn is calling for warm spaces to be made available to people struggling to heat their homes this winter.
Moray heat banks: Council buildings could be used as warm spaces for people facing…
0
Frank Kinnis and two others were attacked in Elgin woodland. Photo by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Mental health response to man who went on to kill Elgin dog walker Frank…
0
Gordon and Sandra McKandie have donated defibrillators for all road policing units in Scotland.
Lifesaving nationwide legacy for Moray teen killed while cycling as family donate further 56…
0
Signage proposed at former Poundstretcher site.
Poundland aims to open temporary Elgin store inside vacant Poundstretcher shop before Christmas during…
0
Craigellachie Bridge lit up at night
World famous Craigellachie Bridge risked going dark as energy bills for lights quadrupled
0
nhs grampian
NHS Grampian warns of 'extremely long waits' at hospitals due to large number of…
0
SUNDAY FOR MONDAY: Burgie International Horse Trial, Event Organiser, Polly Lochore. Pic By: Bobby Nelson.
When Olympians and Royalty flocked to Moray for the Burgie horse trials
0
To go with story by David Proctor. School gates across the north-east could remain shut after the summer break due to support staff walking out. Council workers in the Unison in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire have opted to take industrial action in August over a 2% pay increase offered to them by Cosla ? the body representing local authorities. Janitorial staff and school cleaners will down tools with the dates for the strikes still to be confirmed. It could mean parents are left to scramble to find childcare if the summer holidays are effectively extended by the walk out. Picture shows; A school with a closure sign hanging on its gate.. Unknown. Supplied by DCT Graphics team Date; Unknown
POLL: Should teachers go on strike?
2
Tim Eagle could return as a Buckie councillor.
Buckie by-election: Tim Eagle launches comeback bid for Moray Tories
0
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a sex tape leaker and a seagull stamper

More from Press and Journal

stoneywood paper mill
'Sad way to end long career': Stoneywood paper mill workers to take legal action…
0
Glen Sannox. Picture by Jane Barlow/PA Wire.
CMal say 'no evidence' of allegations made in upcoming BBC Disclosure documentary
0
Ben Taylor has been named locally as the young man who died in a crash on South Deeside Road. Supplied by Track and Street Grampian.
Teenager killed in Aberdeen crash remembered for 'cheeky, massive smile'
0
Dr Victor Velecela standing in running gear in the park getting ready for his maraton to raise money for heart disease research
Aberdeen University researcher to run marathon in memory of loved ones who died of…
0
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Renee MacRae murder trial: Jury invited to convict 80-year-old in prosecution?s closing speech. The last utterance of Renee MacRae when she was alive was a ?blood-curdling scream? in the dark, a jury has been told. Picture shows; Renee and Andrew MacRae. N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Team Date; Unknown
Renee MacRae murder trial: Jury invited to convict 80-year-old in prosecution's closing speech
Pittodrie goal scoring legend Frank McDougall in his Dons pomp.
'He should be knighted for that game v Celtic where he scored four' -…
0

Editor's Picks