Could Poundland be moving their Elgin operation into vacant Poundstretcher shop after devastating fire?

Poundland could be moving their Elgin store into the vacant Poundstretcher shop near TK Maxx.

This comes after their High Street store was “devastated” by a fire in August.

Now an application has been submitted to Moray Council for new signs at the Poundstretcher store.

It has been empty since the closure of Poundstretcher during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last week, plans were sent to the local authority to erect two new signs at the Thunderton Road building.

HLP Limited is representing the firm in the application.

A sign is planned for the front of the building, with the plans saying it would be 3.95 metres from the ground.

What happened in the fire?

Last month, the Elgin High Street’s Poundland was the scene of a massive fire.

Several road closures were put in place, and buildings in the vicinity were evacuated, with one person treated for smoke inhalation.

A 15-year-old boy was later charged in connection with the blaze.

At the time, a Poundland spokesman said: “We remain extremely proud of our store colleagues for their actions on Friday.

“All our energies right now are on supporting them and exploring every avenue as to how we can re-open in Elgin as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile, the Poundland building on the High Street is being redeveloped as a mixed-use development to “improve negative perceptions of the street due to the imposing nature of the building that align it.”

It comes as part of the Elgin town centre masterplan.