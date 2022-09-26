Could Poundland be moving their Elgin operation into vacant Poundstretcher shop after devastating fire?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Could Poundland be moving their Elgin operation into vacant Poundstretcher shop after devastating fire?

By Sean McAngus
September 26, 2022, 5:58 pm Updated: September 26, 2022, 7:55 pm
Signage proposed at former Poundstretcher site.
Signage proposed at former Poundstretcher site.

Poundland could be moving their Elgin store into the vacant Poundstretcher shop near TK Maxx.

This comes after their High Street store was “devastated” by a fire in August.

Now an application has been submitted to Moray Council for new signs at the Poundstretcher store.

It has been empty since the closure of Poundstretcher during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The signs could replace the building’s Poundstretcher one to make way for a new home for Poundland after a fire.

Last week, plans were sent to the local authority to erect two new signs at the Thunderton Road building.

HLP Limited is representing the firm in the application.

A sign is planned for the front of the building, with the plans saying it would be 3.95 metres from the ground.

What happened in the fire?

Last month, the Elgin High Street’s Poundland was the scene of a massive fire.

Several road closures were put in place, and buildings in the vicinity were evacuated, with one person treated for smoke inhalation.

A 15-year-old boy was later charged in connection with the blaze.

At the time, a Poundland spokesman said: “We remain extremely proud of our store colleagues for their actions on Friday.

“All our energies right now are on supporting them and exploring every avenue as to how we can re-open in Elgin as soon as possible.”

Parts of the Poundland store in Elgin were badly fire damaged.
Emergency services at the scene. Picture by Michelle Henderson
Poundland on fire in Elgin. Supplied by Peter McGregor.
Streets blocked off in Elgin following fire.

Meanwhile, the Poundland building on the High Street is being redeveloped as a mixed-use development to “improve negative perceptions of the street due to the imposing nature of the building that align it.”

It comes as part of the Elgin town centre masterplan.

All the latest planning news for Moray and the Highlands

