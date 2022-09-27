Lifesaving nationwide legacy for Moray teen killed while cycling as family donate further 56 defibrillators to police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Lifesaving nationwide legacy for Moray teen killed while cycling as family donate further 56 defibrillators to police

By Michelle Henderson
September 27, 2022, 12:10 pm Updated: September 27, 2022, 6:57 pm
Gordon and Sandra McKandie have donated defibrillators for all road policing units in Scotland.
Gordon and Sandra McKandie have donated defibrillators for all road policing units in Scotland.

The parents of an Elgin teenager killed in a car crash six years ago expanded his lifesaving legacy by donating a further 56 defibrillators for all road policing units across Scotland.

Sandra and Gordon McKandie founded the charity Keiran’s Legacy in 2016 in honour of their late 16-year-old son.

Keiran was cycling from his family’s home near Elgin when he was hit by a car in March 2016, sustaining fatal injuries.

The nearest ambulance was 38 miles away, taking 30 minutes to reach him.

The police fast response vehicle, which was the first emergency service on the scene, had no emergency life-saving equipment.

16-year-old son Keiran died in March 2016 after he was struck by a car whilst cycling from his home in Elgin.

For the last six years, Keiran’s parents have devoted their lives to fundraising to prevent anyone else from experiencing the heartache they have felt.

Keiran’s Legacy was originally set up with the aim of raising £3,000 to put three defibrillators into fast response vehicles in Moray.

A number of smaller defibrillator donations have been made to businesses and organisations in Moray, Aberdeenshire and the Highlands in recent years.

The charity has helped save nine lives and installed more than 170 defibrillators in local communities and emergency response vehicles across Scotland.

The Elgin couple has now expanded the venture across Scotland to ensure “everyone has the best chance of survival.”

Making a positive change

The family has now donated lifesaving equipment worth £80,000 to the police.

The donation will ensure a defibrillator is available to all road policing units across Scotland.

Sandra McKandie, Keiran’s mum and charity founder, said it is their hope the devices will help to save countless lives in the years that lie ahead.

She said: “Our core charity aim was to get defibrillator access into every fast response vehicle on active duty across Scotland, which is what this new police partnership will achieve.

“Now that we’ve done that, we want to see the defibs being utilised and see how many more lives we can save.”

The couple, centre with Alan Clarke and Barbara Walker, have donated a host of defibrillators which have been installed across the country, including this local telephone box. Picture by Jason Hedges

In Scotland, more than 3,000 people will have an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest every year, with less than a 10% survival rate due to a lack of life-saving equipment on hand.

The McKandie family donated their first 10 defibrillators to north-east police in 2016 as part of a trial.

Last year, the couple put pressure on the police to conclude a national review into their use of defibrillators.

Their calls arose after attempts to expand their trial scheme to other police divisions were delayed.

Following the most recent donation, there are now 80 defibrillators in police cars across Scotland carrying Keiran’s name.

Changing the mindset

Mrs McKandie said the equipment forms the first stage in their mission towards positive change.

They are setting their sights on changing operational policies to ensure more lives are saved in Kieran’s name.

She said: “Our ambition is bigger than just providing the equipment and we must look to other countries across the world who are more successful at responding to out-of-hospital cardiac arrests.

“Scandinavian countries for example have a much more joint emergency response to this kind of emergency situation, whereas in the UK how our emergency services are connected and deployed needs to improve.

“This is what we are really driving for to honour Keiran. An operational policy that changes how emergency services are dispatched to deal with out-of-hospital cardiac arrests would ensure more lives are saved in Keiran’s name.”

Mrs McKandie said providing equipment is the first stage in creating positive change in Keiran’s name.

Chief superintendent Louise Blakelock, head of road policing, thanked the family for making a positive change amidst their grief.

She said: “We are extremely grateful to Keiran’s Legacy for this generous donation and commend the family on their tireless fundraising efforts for this life-saving equipment.

“Preservation of life lies at the heart of policing and while we are not a substitute for paramedics, we know the vital difference this emergency first aid equipment can make.

“I’d like to thank Keiran’s family and acknowledge their dedication to making positive changes following such a tragic event in their lives.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Moray

David Blair is organising the protest at the Plainstones. Supplied by David Blair.
Cost-of-living protests to be held in Elgin and Aberdeen this weekend
0
Green councillor Draeyk Van Der Horn is calling for warm spaces to be made available to people struggling to heat their homes this winter.
Moray heat banks: Council buildings could be used as warm spaces for people facing…
0
Frank Kinnis and two others were attacked in Elgin woodland. Photo by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Mental health response to man who went on to kill Elgin dog walker Frank…
0
Signage proposed at former Poundstretcher site.
Poundland aims to open temporary Elgin store inside vacant Poundstretcher shop before Christmas during…
0
Craigellachie Bridge lit up at night
World famous Craigellachie Bridge risked going dark as energy bills for lights quadrupled
0
nhs grampian
NHS Grampian warns of 'extremely long waits' at hospitals due to large number of…
0
SUNDAY FOR MONDAY: Burgie International Horse Trial, Event Organiser, Polly Lochore. Pic By: Bobby Nelson.
When Olympians and Royalty flocked to Moray for the Burgie horse trials
0
To go with story by David Proctor. School gates across the north-east could remain shut after the summer break due to support staff walking out. Council workers in the Unison in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire have opted to take industrial action in August over a 2% pay increase offered to them by Cosla ? the body representing local authorities. Janitorial staff and school cleaners will down tools with the dates for the strikes still to be confirmed. It could mean parents are left to scramble to find childcare if the summer holidays are effectively extended by the walk out. Picture shows; A school with a closure sign hanging on its gate.. Unknown. Supplied by DCT Graphics team Date; Unknown
POLL: Should teachers go on strike?
2
Tim Eagle could return as a Buckie councillor.
Buckie by-election: Tim Eagle launches comeback bid for Moray Tories
0
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a sex tape leaker and a seagull stamper

More from Press and Journal

stoneywood paper mill
'Sad way to end long career': Stoneywood paper mill workers to take legal action…
0
Glen Sannox. Picture by Jane Barlow/PA Wire.
CMal say 'no evidence' of allegations made in upcoming BBC Disclosure documentary
0
Ben Taylor has been named locally as the young man who died in a crash on South Deeside Road. Supplied by Track and Street Grampian.
Teenager killed in Aberdeen crash remembered for 'cheeky, massive smile'
0
Dr Victor Velecela standing in running gear in the park getting ready for his maraton to raise money for heart disease research
Aberdeen University researcher to run marathon in memory of loved ones who died of…
0
David Blair is organising the protest at the Plainstones. Supplied by David Blair.
Cost-of-living protests to be held in Elgin and Aberdeen this weekend
0
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Renee MacRae murder trial: Jury invited to convict 80-year-old in prosecution?s closing speech. The last utterance of Renee MacRae when she was alive was a ?blood-curdling scream? in the dark, a jury has been told. Picture shows; Renee and Andrew MacRae. N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Team Date; Unknown
Renee MacRae murder trial: Jury invited to convict 80-year-old in prosecution's closing speech

Editor's Picks