Firefighters work through the night to bring Elgin blaze under control

Firefighters worked through the night to tackle a blaze in Elgin.

Six fire crews were called to the property on North Guidry Street just after 2am.

A height vehicle was also sent to the scene, and could be seen spraying water on the flames and the burnt-out roof.

Police confirmed the building had been evacuated with no reports of any injuries.

The property has two bay windows which jut out from the roof and because the roof was badly destroyed one bay window has collapsed.

Fire crews received the stop message at 5.41am, however four appliances remain at the scene.

Police, the Scottish Ambulance Service and the Scottish Gas Network were also at the scene, with the road closed off due to the incident.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 2.35am on Tuesday 18 October 2022, police were alerted to a fire at a building in North Guidry Street in Elgin.

“Emergency services attended and the building was evacuated.

“There are no reports of anyone being injured and North Guidry Street will remain closed as enquiries into the cause of the fire continue.”