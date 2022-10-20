Buckie’s old lemonade factory could be given a new lease of life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Buckie’s old lemonade factory could be given a new lease of life

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
October 20, 2022, 6:00 am
Although it fits the criteria Grant Lodge in Cooper Park, Elgin will not be taken forward as a priority building for redevelopment by Moray Council as it is included in the Moray Growth Deal. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Although it fits the criteria Grant Lodge in Cooper Park, Elgin will not be taken forward as a priority building for redevelopment by Moray Council as it is included in the Moray Growth Deal. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson

An old lemonade factory, a derelict pub and a disused auction mart could all be given a new lease of life.

Along with three other brownfield sites, they have been identified by Moray Council as a priority for redevelopment.

Members of the planning and regulatory services committee will be asked to agree further work to identify new uses for the sites at a meting on Tuesday (25 October).

Priority areas include four in Buckie. They are the disused lemonade factory on Blairdaff Street, the old gasworks on Barron Street, McLaren’s Brae on March Road and 1 to 3 Bank Street.

The other two are the auction mart on Tytler Street and the Castle Inn on Caroline Street in Forres.

Why did they top the list?

They form part of a long list of more than 120 brownfield sites across Moray in need of redevelopment.

They were rated on their level of disrepair, the impact on the community of the site remaining vacant, potential sustainable uses, benefits of bringing land and buildings back into use and the likelihood of them being rejuvenated without further intervention.

Seven other sites fitted the criteria as priority projects.

They are Grant Lodge in Elgin’s Cooper Park, the former Jailhouse nightclub and Junners toyshop in the town centre. The auction mart and old sawmill on Linkwood Road and the Elgin Club on Commerce Street are included too.

The two others are Leanchoil Hospital at Forres and the old Grampian Pork factory in Buckie.

The former Leanchoil Hospital at Forres. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

However, most of those properties are included in other redevelopment proposals. These include the Moray Growth Deal and the Levelling Up Fund application.

They will be added to the shortlist if other funding bids are unsuccessful.

Money to rejuvenate the six priority sites could be available from the Scottish Government Vacant and Derelict Land Investment Programme, the Just Transition Fund and the Regeneration Capital Grant Fund.

In her report planning officer Rowena MacDougall said: “The feasibility works will include establishing contact with owners, identification of constraints, option appraisal of the suitable uses and initial design concepts.

“Should any of the shortlisted sites be found, at an early stage, not to be
feasible, they will be substituted with another site.”

Councillors will be asked to delegate authority to the head of economic growth and development Jim Grant. He will then decide which other sites can be added to the list of priorities as back-up.

