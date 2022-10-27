Man seen acting ‘suspiciously’ at time of deliberate fire in Elgin

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are trying to trace a man who was seen acting “suspiciously” in the Bishopmill area of Elgin just before a fire broke out.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a fire on North Street at around 1.40am on Wednesday.

It is believed it started in a refuse area outside the block of flats.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the blaze by 3.30am but “considerable damage” was caused.

Officers remained at the scene throughout the day and have now confirmed the incident is being treated as wilful fire raising.

They are now looking to speak with a man who was seen acting suspiciously in the area at the time.

He was reported to be wearing dark trousers and a dark top with a white hood, and seen heading in the direction of Harrison Terrace.

Assisting with inquiries

An appeal has been launched as part of the ongoing investigation with witnesses asked to come forward with any relevant information about the man or the fire.

Detective Inspector Andrew Wilson said: “Fortunately, no one was injured but damage was caused to the building and considerable inconvenience caused to residents who had to leave their homes while the fire was dealt with.

“I am appealing to anyone who knows this man or saw him, both before and after the incident, to get in touch as your information could assist with our inquiries.

“In particular, anyone with dash-cam or private footage that could help with our investigation is asked to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 0206 from October 26.