Home News Moray

Maternity and parent groups to get say on ‘interim’ fix for Dr Gray’s services

By Chloe Irvine
October 27, 2022, 2:11 pm
Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin
NHS Grampian are meeting with maternity groups amid birthing crisis

Maternity and infant groups across Moray will be given the chance to shape plans to improve services in the region.

Dr Gray’s Hospital downgraded its consultant-led maternity services in 2018.

Since then, mums-to-be have had to go to either Aberdeen Maternity Hospital or Raigmore Hospital in Inverness to give birth.

The Scottish Government said this week that it is “committed” to reinstating services, but it could take many years.

NHS Grampian is working towards an “interim” fix for Dr Gray’s, and as part of that redesign to deliver a networked model, a series of consultations will be held in the coming weeks.

Hannah Ronald, the health board’s community engagement manager for maternity and parent and infant mental health services, will visit groups to hear about antenatal, birth and postnatal experiences, talk through the proposed plans, and answer questions on the current – or future – provisions.

‘Local needs at the heart’

She said: “The Scottish Government instructed NHS Grampian and NHS Highland to begin work towards a shared maternity model, networked ‘model four’, earlier this year.

“Since then both health boards have been working together towards this goal whilst putting local needs at the heart of a wider and changing health system.

“In the meantime, work is also under way on the development of a plan to deliver model six, a full obstetric service based in Moray, and we’re keen to work in partnership with the local community and hear what people have to say.”

Simon Bokor-Ingram, chief officer of Moray’s Health and Social Care Partnership, is leading the development of these plans.

He added: “It’s essential the planning for maternity services ties in with wider plans for Dr Gray’s and there’s a lot to look forward to.

Simon Bokor-Ingram
Simon Bokor-Ingram

“Supporting the recruitment and retention of staff to health and social care services is a crucial part of what we’re aiming to do, and this is all very much part of NHS Grampian’s Plan for the Future.

“We are absolutely committed to developing and delivering services which are safe and sustainable.

“Continuing to engage with local people will help us to make sure everyone can help shape the future of healthcare in Moray.”

Where and when are the consultations?

  • October 29, 10am-noon: Happy Mums Market, Elgin Town Hall
  • November 3, 12.30pm-2.30pm: Elgin Babysteps, The Bosie, High Street, Elgin
  • November 4, 10am-noon: Moray Sling Library, Moray College
  • November 11, 2pm-3.30pm: Bookbugs Elgin, Elgin Library
  • November 24, 10.30am-noon: Bookbugs Lossiemouth, Lossiemouth Library
  • December 1, 11am-12.30pm: Bookbugs Buckie, Buckie Library
  • December 1, 1.45pm-3.15pm: Bookbugs Aberlour, Aberlour Library

Anyone keen to help shape the development of Moray’s maternity services can join their local, independent Maternity Voices Partnership – e-mail moraymvp@gmail.com

Alternatively, contact NHS Grampian by e-mailing gram.maternityengagement@nhs.scot

