From Kyiv to Buckie: Ukraine woman on life in ‘calm and kind-hearted’ Moray town after fleeing Russia’s invasion

Comparing life in a Ukrainian city with millions of residents to living in Moray seaside town might feel impossible.

For Lena, Buckie has become her safe haven since fleeing her home in Kyiv amid the ongoing Ukraine war.

Like many, her life was turned upside down as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine which began on February 24, 2022.

She described that day as the “most stressful” of her life.

What was life like in Ukraine before the Russian invasion?

Before the war, she was working as a financial assistant in the capital after completing a masters degree in finance, banking and insurance at the Banking University.

For the past six years, she had enjoyed life in Kyiv with her friends.

However, last year it all changed.

Since last July, she has lived with councillor John Stuart, his son William and dog Luna in Buckie.

Her parents Oleander and Tetyana and sister Nastya, 15, remain in Ukraine in her hometown Svesa.

Her father is part of the team serving the train stations.

It has been heartbreaking for Lena to see and hear about the suffering of her fellow countrymen and women.

However, the 23-year-old believes the “calmness” of the Moray town has helped her.

‘Buckie is like my hometown’

She tells us: “Buckie is similar to my hometown Svesa but bigger.

“I have needed this calmness to settle in after moving away from Ukraine.

“It is a slower way of living and better than a city.

“In cities, there is a lot of loud noises, which can cause Ukrainians who have had bad experiences be affected by post-traumatic stress.

“I’m lucky to be in a safe place. It is heartbreaking about the destruction and suffering caused by the Russian invasion.”

She travelled from Ukraine to Poland by bus before experiencing her first-ever flight which took her to the UK.

She added: “It was my first flight and it was the first time I had left Ukraine in my adult life.

“It was scary but the warm welcome when I arrived in Scotland was amazing.

“I really appreciate all the support from everyone.”

Many Ukrainians are calling Moray their home.

Their lives have been far from easy.

Some have been living in hotel rooms and while others are adjusting to living in other people’s homes.

She added: “Through my English class in Forres, I have had the chance to meet other Ukrainians which has been a big boost.

“We even had a debate over whether Cullen Skink is good – I liked it when I tasted it.

“It is good to meet people who know what you are going through.”

‘Going home is something we think about’

When asked about returning to her homeland, she added: “It is something all Ukrainians think about.

“Your brain doesn’t want to make long-term plans as your life has already been turned upside down.

“It can wait for now as the war continues.

“I want do anything possible to help other Ukrainians.”